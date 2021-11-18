Women's Super League match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and how to follow the Women's Super League across Sky Sports this weekend, with Man City vs Aston Villa live on Saturday.

Man City manager Gareth Taylor has no new injury concerns ahead of Saturday's FA Women's Super League visit of Aston Villa.

Aston Villa boss Carla Ward is also likely to name the same starting line-up that saw off Birmingham last weekend.

How to follow: Watch Man City vs Aston Villa live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event; Kick-off 11.30am.

Manchester City have won their two FA WSL matches against Aston Villa, winning both matches last season by an aggregate score of 9-0.

Manchester City have conceded 16 goals in the FA WSL this season - three more than they conceded in 22 matches last season (13). Only bottom of the table Leicester City (18) have conceded more goals than Man City so far this campaign.

Following a 1-0 win over Birmingham last time out, Aston Villa are looking to secure back-to-back wins in the FA WSL for the first time. They've won as many games this season (W3 D1 L3) as they managed last season (W3 D6 L13) in the WSL.

Man City have lost four FA WSL games this season - as many as in their previous three seasons combined. They've only lost more than four in one WSL season, losing seven in 2014 as a newly promoted side.

Manuela Zinsberger, Noelle Maritz, Steph Catley and Vivianne Miedema could all get a recall after they dropped down to the subs' bench for Arsenal's win over Koge.

Man Utd's Marc Skinner is likely to field the same side that started against Everton last weekend.

How to follow: Arsenal vs Man Utd

Manchester United have lost two of their three FA WSL matches against Arsenal, though they won 1-0 in their last home game against the Gunners.

Arsenal have lost five of their last six away FA WSL matches against the Manchester clubs (W1), losing their last three in a row.

After drawing just four of their first 40 FA WSL matches (W25 D4 L11), Manchester United have drawn each of their last three in the competition.

Arsenal have scored 99 goals via set pieces in the FA WSL - should they score via a set-piece in this match, they will become the first-ever WSL team to score 100 set-piece goals.

Chelsea made six changes for the Women's Champions League win over Servette in midweek, meaning Emma Hayes will be tasked with more rotation for the visit of Birmingham.

Birmingham assistant head coach, Tony Elliott, will assume the duties of leading the team as the club undertakes the exercise of appointing Scott Booth's successor, following his sacking.

How to follow: Chelsea vs Birmingham

Chelsea have won 11 of their last 14 FA WSL matches against Birmingham City (D2 L1), winning their last four in a row.

Chelsea have won their last six FA WSL matches, scoring 20 goals and conceding just twice in this run. The Blues last won seven in a row between October 2018 and January 2019.

Only Arsenal (128) have had more shots in the FA Women's Super League this season than Chelsea (127), while Birmingham have had the fewest in the division (46).

Birmingham have played 27.9% of their passes long in the FA WSL this season, the highest percentage of any side.

Leicester will be without goalkeeper Kirstie Levell for an extended period due to injury, meaning Demi Lambourne should come in. Midfielder Connie Scofield continues her recovery from a broken foot.

Everton boss Jean-Luc Vasseur goes in search of his first win in the WSL after getting his first point against Man Utd last weekend.

How to follow: Leicester vs Everton

This is the first-ever FA WSL meeting between Leicester City and Everton.

Leicester have lost all seven of their FA WSL matches so far this season, only the fourth time a side has done that in a WSL season after Doncaster Rovers Belles in 2016 and Yeovil Town in the 2017 Spring Series and the 2017-18 season.

Leicester have shipped six goals in the final 15 minutes of FA WSL matches this season, the most of any side, while they are one of only two sides yet to score in the last 15 minutes along with Birmingham.

Everton have picked up just two wins in their last 10 FA WSL matches (D2 L6), having won five of their 10 before this run (D2 L3).

Leicester City have conceded 18 goals in their first seven FA WSL matches - in WSL history, only Yeovil (26) have conceded more in their first seven matches in the competition.

Fresh from their WSL Cup win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday, Reading are looking to make it four unbeaten in the WSL, sitting eighth with seven points from seven games.

Brighton are in similarly good form; Maisie Symonds' last-minute winner against Leicester City on Sunday made it three league wins in a row, moving them to within four points of Arsenal in top spot.

How to follow: Reading vs Brighton

Reading have never lost a FA Women's Super League game against Brighton in five previous matches against the Seagulls (W4 D1) - they have only faced Yeovil Town as often in the WSL without losing (also five).

Brighton are yet to pick up a point in two away FA WSL matches against Reading, losing 1-0 in 2018-19 and 3-2 in 2020-21.

Brighton have 15 points after seven FA WSL matches this season (W5 D0 L2) - at least seven more than they've had at this stage of any previous WSL season, with eight points last season their previous best.

Reading have scored eight goals in their last three FA WSL matches, one more than they managed in their previous 12 matches (7).

How to follow: Tottenham vs West Ham

