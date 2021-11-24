Manchester United manager rumours: Who will get the Old Trafford job?

Managerial rumours and gossip from Old Trafford as they look for both an interim and permanent manager to take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Which managers have been linked?

Manchester United have opened talks with former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde as they look to appoint an interim manager until next summer (The Guardian, November 24)

Manchester United stars expect Mauricio Pochettino to be their next boss (Daily Mirror, November 24). United have already opened talks with Pochettino about a mid-season move to Old Trafford and further discussions are expected when he is in the city this week with Paris Saint-Germain (Daily Express, November 23). Growing friction between Pochettino and Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director Leonardo could open the door for United to swoop for the former Tottenham boss (Daily Telegraph, November 23). United will have to pay Paris Saint-Germain around £10m in compensation to secure an immediate deal to make Pochettino their next manager, a figure which would half by the summer of 2022 (Daily Mirror, November 23).

Pochettino is interested in replacing Solskjaer as United manager. Pochettino will have one year to run on his PSG contract next summer (Sky Sports News, November 22). Old Trafford icon Sir Alex Ferguson is "leading the charge" for Pochettino to be appointed as Manchester United's next manager, despite Zinedine Zidane being favourite for the role (Daily Mirror, November 22). Pochettino is the club's first choice as Solskjaer's permanent replacement, with the former Tottenham manager potentially becoming more attainable in the summer than he is currently (Sky Sports News, November 21).

Manchester United have contacted Brendan Rodgers about becoming their new boss and are prepared to pay £8m in compensation to land the Leicester chief (The Sun, November 22). Rodgers called a meeting with Leicester City players to discuss links with the vacancy at Manchester United and is said to have reiterated his commitment to the Foxes (Daily Express, November 22).

Image: Brendan Rodgers is currently managing Leicester

Paris Saint-Germain players believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as the club's next head coach is "imminent" (Daily Express, November 23). Zidane has rejected the chance to become Manchester United manager and could take over at Paris Saint-Germain if Pochettino quits for Old Trafford (The Sun, November 22).

Laurent Blanc could be handed the managerial reins at Manchester United on a temporary basis while they wait to secure one of their main targets next summer (Daily Express, November 22).

Former United defender and Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is said to be 'very keen' on the interim role (The Athletic, November 22).

Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward could delay his departure from the club as he oversees the appointment of the new interim - and then the new long-term - United manager (Sky Sports News, November 22).

Image: Steve Bruce is reportedly keen to take the job on an interim basis

Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag is understood to be United's second choice (Sky Sports News, November 21).

Cristiano Ronaldo is keen for the current Spain boss Luis Enrique to take over at Old Trafford (Sky Sports News, November 21).

Luis Enrique has ruled out the possibility of leaving his current post, replying when asked about the rumours: "Is it April Fools' Day?" (November 21).

Derby boss Wayne Rooney has distanced himself from the prospect of replacing Solskjaer at Old Trafford, saying: "As I've said before, I'm committed to this football club until someone above me tells me otherwise" (November 21).

Gary Neville insists he will not be taking the job in any form: "I can absolutely assure you, 100 per cent, it won't be me" (November 21).