Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd: Scott McTominay stars while Timo Werner, Bruno Fernandes and Aaron Wan-Bissaka toil

Chelsea

Edouard Mendy - 5

Had precious little to do for much of the game except pick the ball out of his net from Manchester United's only shot on target of the match. Perhaps should have done better, but was left woefully exposed and had Marcus Rashford's supporting run to worry about too. Lucky not to get punished for a horrible skewed clearance late on.

Trevoh Chalobah - 7

Showed again why Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel have put their faith in him with a new long-term deal with another mature performance, including making a chance for Hakim Ziyech with a smartly timed press to catch Fred in possession before half-time.

Thiago Silva - 7

The Brazilian veteran looks 37 going on 27 and showcased his passing ability with a raking ball in the build-up to Callum Hudson-Odoi's early chance. Summed up how well he read the game when he rolled back the years to tackle Bruno Fernandes late on when he threatened to get away. Pace isn't everything when you're this assured.

Antonio Rudiger - 7

Has become infamous for his boundless attacking energy, and the licence he has to release it in Chelsea's back three. Aside from a familiarly dominating afternoon at the back, came close to a stunning opener when his 20-yard effort cracked off the bar. One day, Antonio.

Reece James - 7

Unlucky not to add another to his ever-increasing goal involvement tally this season, but always busy down the right and interchanged with Hakim Ziyech well.

Jorginho - 5

Image: Chelsea's Jorginho celebrates scoring their equaliser

Was his normal neat and tidy self, keeping things ticking over without ever particularly threatening a defensive Manchester United midfield - until disaster struck. A horrible touch when it needed to be perfect let Jadon Sancho through, and that was that. An awful mistake to make, and not one he could make up for with what was an excellent penalty to level proceedings.

Rueben Loftus-Cheek - 6

Struggled to stamp his authority on the Manchester United duo of Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay, while still connecting play. Should have offered a bit more going forward than his one real notable moment in open play, attempting a cross for Callum Hudson-Odoi when two-on-two - which didn't come off anyway. Should have tested David De Gea from a late corner.

Marcos Alonso - 6

A relatively quiet afternoon in open play with more of Chelsea's play coming down their right, but put in 16 crosses, most from corners, but created very little from those dead balls.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 7

Image: Callum Hudson-Odoi was denied by David de Gea early on

Not so long ago looked like he could end up being Chelsea's forgotten man, but not so much now. Busy again, making one chance and pulling a fine stop out of David De Gea in the opening minutes, but did fade after half-time and was substituted.

Timo Werner - 5

Played the nine role again for Chelsea and again came up short. Missed a fine chance after the interval and doesn't make up for his lack of a goalscoring touch with what is some tidy link-up play. We didn't see enough of his pace either.

Hakim Ziyech - 6

Wasteful in front of goal, where he needed more composure with a number of chances that were either blocked or went wide. Linked up well with James on the right besides that.

SUBS

Mason Mount (for Alonso, 78) - 6

Not given long to influence the game on his comeback from injury, but played his part in Chelsea's late dominance.

Christian Pulisic (for Hudson-Odoi, 78) - 6

Was lively given the short time he had to help Chelsea push for victory, and like Mount was a positive influence in and around the United area.

Romelu Lukaku (for Werner, 82) - n/a

Man Utd

David De Gea - 7

Another impressive afternoon for Manchester United's number one, who kept them in the game as Chelsea flew out of the blocks and was beaten by a penalty of real class by Jorginho - although had he taken a leaf out of Jordan Pickford's book, he might have saved it!

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 4

Looked all at sea from the first minute, and one player who doesn't look like he's improved since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure. Played Alonso on for Hudson-Odoi's early chance, and then gave away the penalty with a typically clumsy moment of defending. Minor redemption with an important block late on, but Ralph Ragnick has a job on his hands to improve a defender who was once so highly rated.

Victor Lindelof - 6

Improved after a bad start, letting Hudson-Odoi go early on and seemingly had no idea where he was. Dealt with Chelsea's continuing assault on his box from wide areas, and with their succession of corners in either half.

Eric Bailly - 6

Like his defensive team-mate, almost had nothing to lose given his reputation under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and after losing Hudson-Odoi in the opening minutes raised his level to form a relatively solid defensive partnership alongside Lindelof.

Alex Telles - 6

Had a tough afternoon up against James and Ziyech, who were both keen to get at the Brazilian but did a decent enough job of keeping them company. Had very little opportunity to show what he could do on the ball to hurt Chelsea in an attacking sense.

Fred - 6

Another player whose stock fell so much during large swathes of Solskjaer's tenure, it said plenty for Fred's contribution that he made more interceptions (4) than anyone else on his side, and won more free-kicks too (3) which appeared a clear first-half tactic to stifle the hosts' rhythm.

Scott McTominay - 8

Needed to be up for the fight against the lively Loftus-Cheek and helped his side throughout without the ball, making four tackles across the match and alongside Fred in midfield, pressing Chelsea to make the midfield battle a lot closer than it might have been a few weeks back.

Nemanja Matic - 7

Put in an impressive shift alongside his midfield colleagues, showing he's still got it by playing his part in their pressing game and, like McTominay, made four tackles. Showed efficiency on the ball, completing more passes than anyone else in a Manchester United shirt.

Jadon Sancho - 7

Image: Jadon Sancho fired Manchester United ahead with his first Premier League goal of the season

Saw little of the ball in an attacking sense in either half, bar to rob Jorginho and sit Mendy down with a composed run and finish for the opener. With two goals in two games now, the nightmare start looks like it might be over.

Marcus Rashford - 6

Image: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in action with Chelsea's Reece James (left) and Trevoh Chalobah

A different animal in the second half to the first period, where he had been wasteful and looked off the pace. Had more touches in the Chelsea box (3) than any United player but didn't make enough of any of them, and was rightly substituted.

Bruno Fernandes - 5

Given an unusual role to lead the line, in a sense, in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, and his task was as much without the ball as with it - as shown by the fact he won possession back nine times, a high for United. But needed to be better on the rare occasion he did get a chance to attack, when he was poor.

SUBS

Cristiano Ronaldo (for Sancho, 64) - 5

Image: Jadon Sancho is replaced by team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo in the second half

Came on to provide United an extra focal point to attack, and didn't do it. Had only two touches more than Donny Van de Beek, who came on 25 minutes later.

Jesse Lingard (for Rashford, 77) - 5

Like Ronaldo, didn't make the impression Michael Carrick would have hoped. Had seven touches and gave away a foul in 13 minutes.

Donny Van de Beek (for Fernandes, 89) - n/a

Chelsea go to Watford at 7.30pm on Wednesday evening in the Premier League, while Man Utd host Arsenal on Thursday at 8.15pm. Free highlights from both games will be available on the Sky Sports website, App and YouTube channel.