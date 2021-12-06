Belgium scout Shadab Iftikhar praises Roberto Martinez as he gets set to become Fort William manager

Shadab Iftikhar says he owes so much to Belgium manager Roberto Martinez for a rise in the game which has just seen him make Scottish football history.

British-Pakistani Ifthikar has just landed the manager's job at Highland League side Fort William in a move that will see him become the first British South Asian ever to manage in senior Scottish Football.

Preston-born Ifthikar has coached all over the world after deciding when he was a teenager that he would do whatever it took to become a manager. He worked as an opposition scout for Martinez at both Wigan and Everton and was also part of Belgium's backroom staff during Euro 2020.

Speaking about his relationship with Belgium boss Martinez, Ifthikar told Sky Sports News: "I don't have enough hours in the day to talk about what I've learned from the gaffer, he's just helped my career so much.

Image: Shadab Iftikhar has worked under Roberto Martinez at Wigan, Everton and Belgium

"Every time I speak to him, I pick up so much. He's the smartest man I've ever met. I'm grateful to him, to his staff - Shaun Maloney and Luke Benstead are brilliant people, they've helped me so much. And the gaffer, I am where I am today because of him.

"I've got nothing but the most respect for him. I did try and convince him to come and manage for a couple of months at Fort William, but that didn't go down very well! But hopefully, his advice will hold me in good stead and I can take a little bit of information I've learned over the years with him.

"He's an absolute gentleman, and, honestly, I cannot thank him enough for what he's done for me personally on and off the pitch."

Iftikhar's journey in the game has seen him manage at club level as far afield as Samoa - and Mongolia, where in a short space of time he progressed into the role of national team assistant manager.

"It's a tough country. I've got a lot of respect for the country, they gave me my first opportunity and I'll always hold that to my heart," he said.

"It was tough to go to a new country to adapt to a new culture, a new footballing way. When you've lived in England, Preston, your whole life is very different.

"But it was a great learning experience and you learn so much personally, but also as a manager. And then becoming involved in the national team was amazing - the support that you got was great and so was the travelling.

"It was just a great sort of gauge to where you are as a manager - and what an unbelievable experience. I look back at it with nothing but great memories. Honestly, it was one of the best times of my life."

Apna England & Punjabi Rams up for British Sikh Award

Image: Derby County had something to celebrate last week when the Punjabi Rams landed the prestigious Fans for Diversity award

The Apna England and Punjabi Rams fans' groups have both been shortlisted for the Legacy Award at next month's British Sikh Awards.

Official England supporters' club Apna England has become an important voice for British South Asians in Football, with a core membership drawn from affiliated South Asian-led groups supported by the Fans for Diversity campaign, a jointly-funded initiative led by the Football Supporters' Association and Kick It Out that promotes diversity and inclusion in football.

Derby County's Punjabi Rams enjoyed recognition last week after being awarded the Fans for Diversity award at the 2021 Football Supporters' Association Awards in London on Monday night.

The Punjabi Rams ran mental health sessions for supporters during lockdown before embarking upon a fundraising drive for the charity MIND. The group also supported Derby County's foodbank appeal earlier this year and started a free ticket campaign to get children and low-income families into Pride Park.

Earlier this month on Diwali, Sky Sports News exclusively revealed the Punjabi Rams were extending their commitment to Derby County Women's side by stepping in to become a shirt sleeve sponsor for the team.

Punjabi Rams member Jay Mann told Sky Sports News: "This is an incredible achievement for us as a group and testament to the fantastic support that the club and the Derby County fans have shown us.

"We will continue to serve our community and help drive the agenda of improving representation in football."

Chandarana and Singh light up Southall event

Image: Arsenal sports scientist Nav Singh and Blackburn midfielder Millie Chandarana at the free girls' football event (Photo: Liam Asman)

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Millie Chandarana and Arsenal sports scientist Nav Singh thrilled youngsters at the Seeing is Believing free girls' football event hosted by the Indian Gymkhana club in Southall at the weekend.

The pair ran football sessions alongside Gymkhana coaches at the event, designed to encourage more South Asian female participation in the game.

They were joined by English league football's first turbaned referee Jarnail Singh, Sky Sports News journalist Dev Trehan and Brentford B team midfielder Hapreet Heer, who provided mentoring and advice to parents on pathways into different parts of the game.

Image: Millie Chandarana had a spell at Manchester United as a youngster (Photo: Liam Asman)

"It's been really enjoyable and great to see the turnout," Chandarana told Sky Sports News at the event supported by Sporting Equals, Brentford FC and the Super 5 League.

"I think that all of the girls that have come down have had a really great experience. It's been a great opportunity for the girls to really get involved in football as well raising awareness about the game across the community.

"Any impact that I can have on that is great and it's just fantastic to be involved in something that gets more girls involved in participating in sport and playing football. We need more role models to emerge and come through and it's really great for me if people consider me to be one. That makes me really happy."

British South Asians in Football

