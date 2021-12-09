Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United's Scott McTominay opens up on interim boss' forthright management style

Scott McTominay believes interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick's direct and no-nonsense approach can help the club climb the Premier League table.

Manchester United go into Saturday's trip to Norwich, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, unbeaten in their last three league matches dating back to Michael Carrick's spell in caretaker charge.

Rangnick's first match in charge saw United beat Crystal Palace on Sunday and they drew 1-1 with Young Boys on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Norwich City

Manchester United Saturday 11th December 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

McTominay believes Rangnick's clear approach is already having an impact.

"He's very firm, very driven and knows what he wants. In meetings he is very clear, that's the way it is in football. To get your point across, you have to be clear and you have to be forceful," McTominay told Sky Sports News.

"If players are not doing what you are asking, then he is not shy to tell you as well. The first early impressions are very, very good.

"We had a good result against Crystal Palace and hopefully now we can move forward now and keep winning football games."

Image: McTominay has made 17 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions this season

With United three points outside the top four, continued improvements on and off the pitch heading into the Christmas period could act as the springboard for a stronger 2022.

McTominay was however keen to distance himself from making comparisons between Rangnick and predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked following last month's 4-1 defeat at Watford, believing it is too soon to do so.

"Football changes quick and you have just got to get on with your job," McTominay added.

"For us, we are just listening and we are learning. We are wanting to do well for his ideas and what he wants and ultimately win games.

"That's what him and his coaching staff have come to do - help us win games and keep progressing."

McTominay unmoved by 'McFred' flak

McTominay also responded to criticism of his central midfield partnership with Fred - so-called 'McFred' - and insisted while fans and pundits are entitled to their opinions, he will not let it affect his performances.

"Sometimes games are difficult. We have had difficult moments this season as a squad, and us both as individuals, that's part and parcel of the game," McTominay said.

"I have got nothing else to say other than I give absolutely everything, I am trying my best to improve, to learn. A new coach has come in and I am doing everything that I can possibly do.

"You just have got to get on with it and be thick-skinned. People can say what they want but ultimately it's me that's in my own head, and I know what I am doing behind closed doors is the best thing."

Despite United's midfield being questioned so far this season, Rangnick noted the aggressiveness on the ball of McTominay and Fred during the victory over Crystal Palace - with the latter scoring the game's only goal on Sunday.

Image: Fred and McTominay battle against Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Asked whether Rangnick's instructions are for the midfield pair to be braver on the ball, McTominay added: "Pretty much every team in the Premier League presses the middle of the pitch with the biggest intensity.

"His ideas in that respect is that the most regains leading to goals will probably be through the middle of the pitch, maybe little passes that get intercepted.

"It's being streetwise, it's being smart. It [Rangnick's thinking] is flexible and easy to understand as well."

