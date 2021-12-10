Scott Twine interview: MK Dons star on how he hit the ground running

"I'm enjoying my football probably more than I ever have done before," said Scott Twine in an interview with Sky Sports last November.

It was understandable.

The 22-year-old was midway through a loan spell at Newport, where he had been playing on a regular basis for the first time in the Sky Bet EFL and making a name for himself with a number of spectacular goals that he has since become synonymous with.

Less than two months later, though, he was recalled by parent club Swindon, who were in dire straits and second-bottom of League One having lost 14 of their first 20 fixtures. With the way he had been performing in South Wales, it was like a new signing had arrived at the County Ground.

Image: Twine made his MK Dons debut in the 5-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Bournemouth on July 31

He would go onto score seven goals in 25 games, helping the Robins to enjoy a brief period outside the bottom three but, ultimately, with four different managers at the helm throughout the campaign, their return to League One lasted just a season.

But on a personal level, 49 games, 14 goals and nine assists was the best return Twine had ever posted in his career - as far as breakout seasons go, it was right up there.

He knows just how valuable his time with Newport was.

"That loan move was a turning point in my career," he explains in an interview after collecting the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month award for November.

"It was the first time I really got given a decent chance and I thanked the Newport manager at the time, Michael Flynn, for that. He gave me so much confidence. He let me go out there and express myself and thankfully I showed what I could do there."

Twine turned down the chance to extend his stay at his boyhood club when an improved contract was tabled in the summer, instead penning a long-term deal at MK Dons, which came into effect when his time at Swindon ended on June 30.

Image: He was recalled from his loan spell at Newport in January

It soon became clear that he may have dodged a bullet, with the Robins' pre-season cancelled due to a lack of players, and a change in ownership rumbling on in the background.

"The off-the-pitch stuff didn't help at all," says Twine.

"In the off-season I got approached by MK Dons and listened to what they said. I bought into everything and thought it was fantastic. I wanted to just be at a place where I could develop my career and that's why I think this club was perfect for me.

"They are only going in one direction and it was a no-brainer when the option came about. I'm really glad I came here."

The fact he has hit the ground running is simply not up for debate.

He announced his arrival with a stunning free-kick in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Bolton on his league debut on August 7, hit the first hat-trick of his career against Fleetwood on September 28 and, ahead of MK Dons' clash with Oxford on Saturday, has scored nine goals and chalked up seven assists in just 20 league games.

Just 24 hours after the club kicked off the season with a 5-0 drubbing against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on July 31, there was a change in management when Russell Martin departed for Swansea, with Liam Manning replacing him just under a fortnight later.

Twine admits he was apprehensive when Martin left and Manning - who previously worked for the City Football Group - took over as head coach, but it is abundantly clear that any lingering fears have since been extinguished.

Image: The 22-year-old has scored nine goals in Sky Bet League One so far this season

The 36-year-old has built upon Martin's possession-based style of play and recently dubbed it "extreme" for the third tier of English football. There is no denying it has played right into Twine's hands.

"I was a bit worried when Russell Martin left as manager but this gaffer has come in and been brilliant," he continues.

"I have loved every second of it. He has helped me and made me a better player. It's the whole coaching staff here, they are always looking at ways for you to improve. There's still so much that I want to improve in my game and they are helping me with that constantly.

"The way we play is so important because it helps me personally and most of us, really. We all like getting the ball down and playing and I think it's important that we do do that because that's when we are at our best."

He has even managed to redefine his role on the pitch.

"I think my best position is a No 10. I would've said striker two years ago but I'm also more of a No 8 now, where I can roam into space and try and hurt the opposition. I think that's where best suits me."

Though he is doing it on a more regular basis this season, scoring such spectacular goals is not down to good fortune alone. Extra hours spent alone on the training pitch are paying dividends.

"It's partly down to having the confidence to try and shoot, but then it's all the practice I do, too," says Twine.

"I try and practice after training every day and I have done for a few years now, it's not something I've just done recently. Thankfully now I'm starting to score more goals because of it.

"It means a lot because I've had doubts in my career where I wasn't seen to be good enough or wasn't playing and it's hard sometimes. But now I'm scoring goals it is nice.

"I look forward to every game and I always have done. Game days are the best days of the week for me. I love coming in training every day, the group of lads here are brilliant and it's a nice place to be."

There has been a focus on recruiting young talent at Stadium MK recently, with Twine brought in alongside Cardiff loanee Max Matters (22) and Spurs loanee Troy Parrott (19) in the summer, adding to the likes of Matt O'Riley (21) and Harry Darling (22).

Aside from captain Dean Lewington (37), Mo Eisa (27) and Josh McEachran (28), every other player in the squad is 25-years-old or under. There's a great balance in Buckinghamshire and one that is contributing to a promotion push, with Manning's men one point outside the play-off places after four wins from the last six games.

"That's a big reason I came here, because of all the good young players. Skip [Lewington] is massive for us in this group. He laughs and jokes with us but he's almost like a second manager in the changing room. Everyone respects him, everyone listens to him and he's so important to us.

"It is really enjoyable; everyone gets on and we are always laughing and joking with each other around the training ground. It's a good environment and it's probably the best I've been in in football.

"With the teams in it this year, I think it is the best quality League One has had in a long time. I did think at the start of the season that it would be tight up there and we're hoping that we can keep getting points to stay in and around it."

With a bright young manager and a team brimming with potential, it could be a big season for MK Dons.