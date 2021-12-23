David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship on Boxing Day and December 27? Find out here...

Huddersfield vs Blackpool, Boxing Day 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Two sides that both enjoyed returns to winning ways last weekend! Both Huddersfield and Blackpool have enjoyed good and not-so-good spells this season.

Neither is likely to get dragged into anything, but they'll both need more consistency if they are to make a real charge for the play-offs. A win for either here would be a good place to start! But I think it will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Hull vs Blackburn, Boxing Day 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It was a first defeat in seven for Hull last weekend, although they will feel slightly unfortunate with the way they lost at Nottingham Forest, and they still gave a brilliant account of themselves.

This is the last team anyone wants to face in this current form. Anyone else and I'd fancy Hull to get back on the right path, but it is just impossible to back against Blackburn right now.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Luton vs Bristol City, Boxing Day 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

It's tricky to get too much of an indication of where Luton are at right now because they've had more than a fortnight off, but they looked pretty good in holding Fulham in their last game.

Bristol City might wish they had a bit of a break as it's not been an easy season for them so far under Nigel Pearson. I'll back the home side here.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Nottingham Forest, Boxing Day 3pm

These are two sides with a real spring in their step. Chris Wilder and Steve Cooper have reignited play-off hopes, and with the top sides stuttering, there may still even be half an eye on the automatics if they can keep on going.

Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest will both have hopes of being in the top six by the end of play on Boxing Day. It's a big old game at the Riverside, and I can't split the pair. Score draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Derby vs West Brom, Monday 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Derby, like a lot of teams in the Championship, haven't played in a couple of weeks. It may have given Wayne Rooney a chance to get some legs fresh because he has so little to operate with.

West Brom will feel they missed a real chance to heap the pressure on the top two as they drew at Barnsley last time out. This is another opportunity with so many postponements, and one they need to take advantage of. I think they'll edge it.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Live EFL Monday 27th December 2:45pm

QPR vs Bournemouth, Monday 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

More than three weeks will have passed since QPR's last game when they play on Monday. It will have given Mark Warburton and his side a long time to dwell on that defeat against Stoke!

Bournemouth could have done with their last few games being called off, based on their recent form. It's back-to-back defeats and no wins in six. Keep going like this and they'll be out of the top two. It could well be a third defeat in a row.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)