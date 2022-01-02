Kieran Trippier: Newcastle plan to make Atletico Madrid defender first of four January signings

Newcastle are hoping to make Kieran Trippier the first of at least four new signings this month.

The Magpies submitted a formal bid to Atletico Madrid for Trippier on New Year's Day, and are planning to make him the first signing under their new owners next week.

Eddie Howe is hoping the potential arrival of the England defender will be followed by at least three more new arrivals as he bids to keep Newcastle in the Premier League.

Trippier appeared to wave goodbye to Atletico's supporters at the Wanda Metropolitano after playing all 90 minutes of their 2-0 win over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Following the game, Diego Simeone, the Atletico manager, said: "As I said the other day, it always depends on the footballer to what can happen.

"We want him and hope he stays with us but it is clear today that when a player wants to leave he can't be retained."

Howe worked with Trippier while in charge of Burnley, signing the right-back from Manchester City in January 2012 after an impressive loan spell at Turf Moor.

Trippier joined Atletico Madrid in 2019 after four years at Tottenham and helped them to the La Liga title last season. He was also named in the La Liga team of the year.

The 31-year-old has won 35 caps for England and started in last summer's Euro 2020 final against Italy, setting up Luke Shaw's early opening goal.

Newcastle sit 19th in the Premier League with just one win from 19 games this season. Howe will hope Trippier can help to shore up a defence that has conceded 42 goals, the joint-highest in the league along with Norwich.

Analysis: Trippier would bring leadership, experience and quality to Newcastle defence

Image: Kieran Trippier compared with Newcastle right-back Javier Manquillo

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

Newcastle set an unwanted record in 2021: the 80 goals they conceded was the most ever recorded in a calendar year by a Premier League team. This season, in their first 19 matches, they've let in 42 - only eight sides have ever let in more at that stage in the Premier League.

That leakiness has proved costly, with Newcastle dropping more points from winning positions than any other side in this campaign.

Throw in the fact that Newcastle have allowed more shots on their goal than any other Premier League team this term and the picture is plain: this is a defence which badly needs reinforcements in January.

Eddie Howe - who hasn't been able to orchestrate a significant improvement in that department since taking over from Steve Bruce - has turned to a familiar face for help.

Howe coached Trippier for two seasons in the Championship when both were at Burnley 10 years ago. Since then Trippier has gone on to become one of Europe's top right-backs, reaching a Champions League final with Tottenham before winning La Liga last season with Atletico Madrid, where Diego Simeone's coaching has improved his defensive skills.

Trippier's reliability and creativity from crosses and set-pieces have made him a favourite of England boss Gareth Southgate, too, who turned to him at key moments throughout the Three Lions' run to the Euro 2020 final last summer before handing him the captain's armband for the World Cup qualifier with Andorra in October.

If Newcastle are able to bring him to St James' Park, Trippier will add leadership, experience and quality to the backline. Newcastle will need strengthening in other areas too but it would be a transfer that would boost their hopes of securing Premier League survival.

