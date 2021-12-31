Premier League live on Sky Sports: Man City vs Tottenham and Leeds vs Man Utd announced for February

Sky Sports has announced six new live Premier League fixtures to be shown in February, including Man City vs Spurs and Leeds vs Man Utd.

As well as the fixtures already announced for January and early February, Sky Sports has added two bumper matchweeks of Premier League action.

On February 19, leaders Man City host Tottenham on Saturday Night Football, before a Super Sunday double-header as Leeds host rivals Man Utd at 2pm, and Wolves host Leicester at 4.30pm.

City will be looking avenge their 1-0 defeat at Spurs on the opening day of the Premier League season, while Leeds were beaten 6-2 by Man Utd at Old Trafford in their reverse fixture.

The following weekend, Friday Night Football comes from St Mary's as Southampton host Norwich, it's Everton vs Man City on Saturday Night Football, before Chelsea vs Leicester on February 27 before the EFL Cup final later that afternoon.

Everton's home clash with Leicester, which was originally scheduled for December 19 but postponed due to Covid, will now be played on January 11 at 8pm, live on Sky Sports.

Saturday January 1: Crystal Palace vs West Ham, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 2: Brentford vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 2: Chelsea vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday January 3: Manchester United vs Wolves, kick-off 5.30pm

Friday January 14: Brighton vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 8pm

Saturday January 15: Aston Villa vs Manchester United, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 16: West Ham vs Leeds, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 16: Tottenham vs Arsenal, kick-off 4.30pm

Friday January 21: Watford vs Norwich City, kick-off 8pm*

Saturday January 22: Southampton vs Manchester City, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 23: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 23: Chelsea vs Tottenham, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday February 12: Norwich City vs Manchester City, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 13: Newcastle vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm

Sunday February 13: Leicester vs West Ham, kick-off 4.30pm

New fixtures announced

Tuesday January 11: Everton vs Leicester, kick-off 8pm

Saturday February 19: Man City vs Tottenham, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 20: Leeds vs Man Utd, kick-off 2pm

Sunday February 20: Wolves vs Leicester, kick-off 4.30pm

Friday February 25: Southampton vs Norwich, kick-off 8pm

Saturday February 26: Everton vs Man City, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 27: Chelsea vs Leicester, kick-off 2pm*

*subject to the possible participation of Chelsea in the EFL Cup final

Arsenal fixtures

Aston Villa fixtures

Brentford fixtures

Brighton fixtures

Burnley fixtures

Chelsea fixtures

Crystal Palace fixtures

Everton fixtures

Leeds fixtures

Leicester fixtures

Liverpool fixtures

Man City fixtures

Man Utd fixtures

Newcastle fixtures

Norwich fixtures

Southampton fixtures

Tottenham fixtures

Watford fixtures

West Ham fixtures

Wolves fixtures

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Premier League have released a video to reinforce the message that there is no place for racist abuse and that fans can play a key role in the fight against discrimination.

128 exclusively live Premier League matches.

First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.

The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp, Graeme Souness, Micah Richards and Roy Keane

Kelly Cates in the presenter's chair for Saturday Night Football and Friday Night Football. While David Jones fronts Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.

In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches.

Extended highlights On Demand through Game of the Day and Match Choice.

Sky Sports is your ultimate destination for domestic football with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the recent addition of the FA Women's Super League

Find out more about Sky Sports

The 2021/22 Premier League season will end on May 22, 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

2021/22 EFL season: Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday, May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday, May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday, May 29.