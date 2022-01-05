Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star tops Premier League Power Rankings form chart

Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last five matchdays...
Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has topped the Power Rankings for a second week running after netting his fourth goal in three games - his sixth goal involvement in just five games - during the fiery 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.
Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister soared into runner-up spot after netting twice during his man-of-the-match performance in the 3-2 win at Everton, with team-mate Dan Burn (No 10) also getting on the score-sheet.
Meanwhile, Toffees winger Anthony Gordon (No 5) surged 127 places following his double during the defeat at Goodison Park to cap a growing amount of game time in recent weeks.
Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse (No 3) scored for the third successive game to maintain his stellar form in the 1-1 draw with Spurs - having also registered an assist in the 3-2 victory at West Ham on Boxing Day.
Wolves stopper Jose Sa (No 4) returned to his customary standing among the elite performers after registering his eighth clean sheet in the impressive 1-0 win against Manchester United.
How are the Power Rankings calculated?
The Power Rankings are based on points awarded to players for 35 different statistics - from goals and assists, to blocks and tackles. The standings take into account the number of points a player has earned up to the previous five matchdays of a season, with each previous game worth 20 per cent fewer points in incremental deductions.
Tottenham duo Davinson Sanchez (No 6) and Heung-Min Son (No 7) were among the top performers, with the former rising after netting a last-gasp winner at Watford, while Son registered his seventh goal involvement in just six games.
West Ham workhorse Tomas Soucek (No 9) topped a raft of stats in the 3-2 victory at Crystal Palace, while Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne (No 8) remained among the elite for a third week running.
You can check the top form player at each club in the chart below...