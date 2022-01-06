Tottenham condemn homophobic chanting during Carabao Cup semi-final defeat at Chelsea

Tottenham have expressed extreme disappointment after homophobic chanting was heard from sections of their supporters during Wednesday night's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea put one foot in February's Wembley final with a commanding 2-0 win over Spurs on a wretched return for former Blues boss Antonio Conte.

During the game, homophobic chanting was heard from sections of Tottenham supporters, which both they and Chelsea have now condemned.

A Spurs statement read: "The club is extremely disappointed by homophobic chanting from sections of our support at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

"We work closely with our LGBTQ+ fan group Proud Lilywhites to create a welcoming and inclusive environment at our Club and are proud to display the Progress Flag in our stadium on matchdays.

Club statement. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 6, 2022

"No one should suffer discrimination because of their sexual orientation and/or their gender identity, and we urge supporters not to use this chant.

"Homophobic chanting at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium should be reported by texting HPH and location details to 07537 404821.

We know our friends at @SpursLGBT are determined to see Homophobia kicked out of football, we stand together with them. #NoToHate Spurs statement:

“The Club is extremely disappointed by homophobic chanting from sections of our support at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night." — Chelsea Pride ⭐️⭐️ (@ChelseaPride_) January 6, 2022

"At other stadia, it should be reported to the nearest steward or via the home club's reporting number. There is no place for discrimination at Tottenham Hotspur."

It comes less than a month after Everton criticised the "unacceptable" behaviour from some of their fans at Stamford Bridge during the 1-1 draw on December 17 following homophobic chants directed at a Chelsea player.

Liverpool, Leeds and Watford have also all condemned their fans for targeting Chelsea players with homophobic chanting this season.

⛔️We know most fans don’t sing this with any intent to discriminate, ostracise or demean us but the impact it has shouldn’t be underestimated—it has been used to victimise young gay men for years

🤔 Think before you chant, please



We’re Spurs and we’re better than this #COYS https://t.co/JwXOWrdk9P — Proud Lilywhites (@SpursLGBT) January 6, 2022

