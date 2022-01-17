Attila Szalai: West Ham, Newcastle showing interest in Fenerbahce central defender

West Ham and Newcastle are showing interest in Fenerbahce's Hungary defender Attila Szalai.

Sky Sports News has been told the 23-year-old, who played in every minute of his country's Euro 2020 campaign, is also attracting attention from AC Milan.

All three clubs are in the market for a central defender.

It is thought Szalai would cost in the region of £16.7m (€20m). His contract at Fenerbahce runs until 2025.

Szalai only joined the Super Lig side from Apollon Limassol in January 2021, with his performances at domestic and international level drawing interest from the Premier League and Serie A.

Image: Szalai has made 23 appearances for his country

Last month, Hungary manager Marco Rossi said he believed Szalai, who has earned 23 caps for his country, was joining Chelsea.

The January transfer window opened on Saturday, January 1, 2022 and closes at 11pm on Monday, January 31.

