Mislav Orsic: Burnley in advanced talks to sign Dinamo Zagreb midfielder as Clarets push for signings this week

Burnley are in advanced talks over a deal for Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Mislav Orsic, as the Premier League's bottom side push hard for new signings this week.

Orsic, who has previously been linked with a move to Arsenal, is a name familiar to English fans after he scored a hat-trick against Tottenham to knock them out of the Europa League last season.

The 29-year-old also scored the winner in Dinamo Zagreb's Europa League win at West Ham last month.

Orsic has played 29 times in all competitions for Dinamo Zagreb this season and has scored eight goals.

The Croatia international also played at Euro 2020 last summer and scored in Croatia's 5-3 last-16 defeat to Spain.

Burnley, who are four points adrift of safety, are interested in Orsic as they want to sign a midfielder and a striker this January.

The Clarets are looking to sign a replacement for Chris Wood, who joined Newcastle this month for £25m.

Free agent Andy Carroll is one option who could replace Wood after his short-term contract at Reading expired last week.

The former Newcastle and Liverpool striker is now a free agent following his two-month spell at the Championship club, although Reading would like to extend his deal.

Carroll scored twice in eight appearances for the Royals, including in the 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough.

The 33-year-old also had a pair of screamers disallowed in last week's 7-0 home defeat against Championship leaders Fulham.

