Amad Diallo: Rangers to sign Manchester United winger on loan for rest of season

Rangers are close to signing Manchester United winger Amad Diallo on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old moved to Old Trafford in a deal worth around £37.2m from Atalanta last year but has made just nine appearances in all competitions this season.

United believe this move will be good for his development, with Diallo understood to be a part of the Premier League club's long-term plans.

Diallo's move to Rangers is expected to be completed on Thursday, with the Scottish Premiership side moving quickly to replace the injured Ianis Hagi.

The Romania international suffered a knee injury during his side's 4-0 win over Stirling Albion and underwent surgery in London.

Who is Amad Diallo?

Image: Diallo has made nine appearances this season and scored in the Europa League

Diallo was born in the Ivory Coast, before moving to Italy around the age of 10, joining Atalanta in 2015.

The youngster made his debut for Atalanta in 2019, becoming the youngest player - at 17 years and 109 days old - to score on his Serie A debut in their 7-1 thrashing of Udinese.

As a result, the Ivorian travelled with the Atalanta squad to Lisbon for their Champions League quarter-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The player impressed in training so much so that Papu Gomez likened him to a certain Lionel Messi.

"There are defenders in the first team that sometimes cannot stop him. To stop him in training, we have to kick him! He plays like Messi," said Atalanta's captain before Diallo moved to United.