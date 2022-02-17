Wayne Rooney says he has been warned by FA after he said in an interview he wanted to injure Chelsea player in 2006

Wayne Rooney says he has been warned by the Football Association after he revealed he wanted to try and injure an opposition player during Manchester United's match against Chelsea in April 2006.

The FA had sought observations from Derby manager Rooney after an interview published in the Mail on Sunday earlier this month, where the former England international revealed he wanted to try and injure an opposition player during Manchester United's match against Chelsea in April 2006.

Rooney said that the governing body asked him for his observations about the comments and he has since responded, adding they've warned him about his future conduct.

The Derby boss said that as far as he is concerned, the matter is now closed.

Rooney maintains that the challenge with John Terry at Stamford Bridge in 2006 was "a fair 50-50".

In his interview with the Mail on Sunday, Rooney said he changed his studs to "long mental ones" ahead of the match at Stamford Bridge with the intention to "hurt someone".

He recalled: "For that game, I changed them to big, long metal ones - the maximum length you could have because I wanted to try and hurt someone, try and injure someone.

"I knew they were going to win that game. You could feel they were a better team at the time so I changed my studs.

Image: Rooney Rooney revealed in the interview the battles he went through in his early days at Manchester United

"The studs were legal but thinking if there's a challenge there I knew I'd want to go in for it properly, basically. I did actually.

"John Terry left the stadium on crutches. I left a hole in his foot and then I signed my shirt to him after the game.

"A few weeks later I sent it to him and asked for my stud back.

"If you look back when they were celebrating, JT's got his crutches from that tackle."

Terry laughed off Derby manager Rooney's admission. The former Chelsea captain posted on Twitter: "[Wayne Rooney] is this when you left your stud in my foot?"

