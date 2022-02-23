England Women 3-1 Germany Women: Lionesses win Arnold Clark Cup

Late goals from Millie Bright and Fran Kirby saw England Women beat Germany Women 3-1 at Molineux to win the Arnold Clark Cup.

The Lionesses headed into their final game of the tournament knowing that a two-goal victory would see them edge Spain for the title, although that was easier said than done against opponents they had never beaten at home before.

However, Sarina Wiegman's side would never have a better opportunity against a weakened Germany team hit by Covid, and it showed in the opening quarter of the clash dominated by the hosts.

Player ratings England Women: Roebuck (7), Bronze (8), Bright (8), Carter (7), Greenwood (7), Stanway (7), Williamson (8), Walsh (7), Kirby (7), White (8), Hemp (9)



Subs: Toone (6), Daly (6), Parris (7), Russo (6)



Germany: Frohms (6), Kleinherne (6), Rall (8), Schuller (6), Feldkamp (6), Dabritz (7), Gwinn (6), Anyomi (6), Buhl (6), Magull (8), Dongus (6)



Subs: Hagel (6), Brand (6), Dallmann (6), Cerci (6)



Player of the match: Laura Hemp

The Lionesses made a deserved 15th-minute breakthrough thanks to Ellen White's well-taken effort after good approach play by Georgia Stanway and Kirby - the striker's 49th goal for her country seeing her draw level with Sir Bobby Charlton in the England goalscoring charts.

Image: England's Millie Bright celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game

However, the two sides went in level at the break after Germany midfielder Lina Magull equalised with a wonderful 41st-minute free-kick as the much-changed visitors gradually grew into the contest.

The second period was scrappier as both managers made changes, perhaps with this summer's European championship in mind and it was when England went to three at the back late on that they re-took the lead.

The Lionesses' second goal may have owed some fortune to the absence of a Video Assistant Referee, who would have certainly ruled Bright's 84th-minute strike out for offside had one been in operation.

Team news England boss Sarina Wiegman made six changes for the Arnold Clark Cup match against Germany at Molineux. The adjustments from Sunday's 0-0 draw with Spain included Leah Williamson returning to the starting XI and assuming the captain's armband.



Fran Kirby, Lauren Hemp, Keira Walsh, Millie Bright and goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck were the others coming in, with Nikita Parris, Beth Mead, Rachel Daly, Jordan Nobbs, Jill Scott and Hannah Hampton dropping to the bench.



As for the visitors, both skipper Lina Magull and midfielder Giuila Gwinn started, but Jule Brand missed out.

However, the centre back - playing as a makeshift forward - was not to know she was in an offside position when the ball fell kindly at her feet eight yards out after another eye-catching dribble by Lauren Hemp, before finishing like a striker.

That controversy mattered little, though, when Kirby sealed the win in the fourth and final minute of injury time after a sensational solo run that began on halfway and ended with a calm dinked finish as the Lionesses finally got one over Germany for the first time at home to win the Arnold Clark Cup on goals scored from Spain.

Image: Fran Kirby celebrates after scoring England's third goal

'A huge boost for England's home Euros'

Sue Smith on Sky Sports News:

"It's a huge lift for England and Sarina Wiegman. You've got the praise the manager because at 1-1 she gambled with the formation and subs. It worked.

"You can see the belief and confidence in this side. They've gone out, knew they had to win it, and they've attacked it.

"England have played against three top-quality sides with different strengths, and have won the tournament.

"A huge boost for their home Euros."

'We've grown so much and so fast'

England manager Sarina Wiegman tells ITV 4:

"The whole tournament was as expected - it was three top level games and three very different opponents.

"We saw many things from the team, we saw different players and different starting lineups. We have also seen different styles from us.

"I've seen much progression, when I came in this team had so much experience already and some young players coming in.

"But the eagerness, the commitment and the willingness to learn is so immense. It's so nice to work with because we have grown so much and so fast. It has been a pleasure so far."

England Women will begin their next round of World Cup qualification matches in April as they face North Macedonia Women on Friday, April 8.