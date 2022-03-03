Jesse Marsch: New Leeds coach 'respectful' of Marcelo Bielsa's work but says 'I am different'

New Leeds coach Jesse Marsch says he respects what Marcelo Bielsa did for the club but believes he does not have to follow the same methods as his legendary predecessor at Elland Road.

In his first meeting with the press since he was confirmed as boss last week, the American was full of praise for the man he replaced in West Yorkshire.

But despite following a coach revered by such managerial luminaries as Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone, Marsch says he is not fazed by the challenge of keeping the club in the Premier League on his own terms.

"I've followed living legends everywhere I've been," said Marsch, whose immediate forerunners at RB Leipzig were Ralf Rangnick and Julian Nagelsmann. "[It's about] being secure with the fact that the predecessors did a lot of good things well.

"Marcelo changed the mentality of the club and the team. He created a winning, successful mentality here. It's about understanding the things he did well.

"But I don't have to be Marcelo Bielsa. It's more important to be me and provide what this team needs to continue to grow. I've said I've followed Marcelo's career and watched him closely and respect and learned from things that he's done. I am different, I am my own person and I have my own ways."

Marsch also made it clear he has the backing of sporting director Victor Orta to bring his own qualities to Leeds, who are two points above the Premier League relegation zone with 12 matches remaining.

The new Leeds boss added: "In all moments, I will always be respectful of what has happened in the last three and a half years because of the accomplishments and because of the type of coach Marcelo is. But I can say that even talking to Victor Orta, he thought I was the right type of person."

What will Marsch' Leeds look like?

The 48-year-old, who came in to replace Julian Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig last summer before being sacked in December, says his players have shown excitement in training about trying new tactics, but the hard-working mentality instilled by Bielsa will remain in the squad.

When asked what immediate challenges lie ahead of him in his new role, Marsch added: "Clearly the adjustment of tactics is number one - making it clear to what our playing style is going forward and implementing it on the pitch. There's excitement about the opportunity to try new things.

"The thing I've loved about this team in the past is that they fight and they run for each other to do whatever it takes no matter what the result was. This will remain a big part of our DNA.

"My ethos fits well with the club and this community here in Leeds. Even where I'm from - Milwaukee, Wisconsin - it reminds me a little bit of what Leeds is.

"I come from a hard-working family, my father worked in a factory for 32 years. I only know working hard and giving everything I have - that's all I know. I will do that here, I promise that - and we will make sure that when we step on the field, that is what we'll show."

Back in the winter of 2020, Marsch was coaching Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League. He sat down with Sky Sports' Adam Bate to discuss his journey in football, his style of leadership and what he had learned from coaching Erling Haaland.

Following the news of Marsch's appointment as the new head coach of Leeds United, we revisit the full transcript of that interview…