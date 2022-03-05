Premier League, EFL and WSL clubs show solidarity with Ukraine

The Premier League has continued to show solidarity with Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country; all 20 clubs are taking part in gestures when they take to the field for this weekend's games, with EFL and WSL following suit
Saturday 5 March 2022 14:24, UK
Leicester City and Leeds United kicked off the Premier League's planned show of support for Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country.
In Saturday's lunchtime kick-off at the King Power Stadium, which Leicester won 1-0, pro-Ukraine and anti-war messages were on display with further in-stadium activity promoting peace.
Following the invasion of Ukraine, players draping the country's flag around them as they walked out was just one of the gestures shown in last weekend's fixtures - and similar marks of solidarity featured before the match in Leicester.
Both sets of players observed a moment's silence for Ukraine, while a Ukrainian flag was also held by the teams.
Leicester supporters displayed a banner reading 'We Stand with Ukraine' alongside a picture of the Ukrainian flag before their game against Leeds.
All 20 Premier League captains will wear special armbands in Ukrainian colours this weekend, including Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and Leeds defender Luke Ayling.
Fans have been encouraged to join players, managers, match officials and club staff in a moment of reflection and solidarity before kick-off at each game.
The screens at stadiums will display 'Football Stands Together' against the backdrop of the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag.
In the WSL, Brighton wore their blue and yellow third kit against Aston Villa as the two teams displayed a Ukraine flag before kick-off.
It was a similar scene at Craven Cottage ahead of Fulham's Championship clash with Blackburn Rovers. It is a weekend in which the footballing community is coming together as one to show support.
Ahead of kick-off around the country, teams will stand on the centre-circle to think about all of those affected by the shocking events in Ukraine.
Southampton went a step further in showing their support for Ukraine ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture away at Aston Villa.
The club teamed up with main club partner Sportsbet.io, which has an office in Kyiv, to provide free scarves for the 3,000 travelling fans as a sign of solidarity.
Supporters travelling to the game will find the scarves on their seats ahead of kick-off - the scarves will be in Southampton's away colours of yellow and blue to represent the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
Andriy Shevchenko has told Sky Sports News his family have refused to leave the Ukraine amid the Russian invasion and says his country is "united for freedom".
Shevchenko, one of Ukraine's most famous sportspeople, was the manager of the country's national side until last summer and began and ended his playing career in the country's capital with Dynamo Kyiv.
The 45-year-old has remained in London during the conflict to help lead the appeal to get humanitarian aid to his country, and laid bare the scale of the atrocities he is hearing of through his family.
Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko has hit out at Russia captain Artem Dzyuba and his international team-mates for their silence over the invasion of Ukraine.
The Ukraine defender, who joined Everton from Dynamo Kyiv in January, embraced his international colleague Oleksandr Zinchenko before Manchester City's clash with the Toffees last weekend as the attention of the football world focused on the plight of their country.
But, while support for Ukraine has been widespread, Cherkasy-born Mykolenko is furious that has not extended to players from the Russia football team.