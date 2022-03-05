Leicester 1-0 Leeds: Jesse Marsch's first game in charge ends in defeat

Jesse Marsch's first game as Leeds boss ended in defeat as Harvey Barnes's second-half strike secured Leicester a 1-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.

Leeds, who have now lost their last five Premier League matches, did make an encouraging start under their new boss in the first game since Marcelo Bielsa's sacking. Dan James found space in behind the Leicester defence and drilled a low shot across goal, forcing Kasper Schmeichel to tip away.

Schmeichel then saved with his feet to deny Jack Harrison after a quick break from James before Rodrigo blazed over the crossbar from a decent position as chances continued to come, and go, for Marsch's side.

Leeds' leaky defence had come under the microscope in the final weeks of Bielsa's reign - they conceded 20 times in their final six matches under the Argentine. Their shortcomings at set-pieces this season have also been highlighted regularly and they were almost undone from a corner, but Wilfred Ndidi headed straight at Ilian Meslier as the teams went in at the break goalless.

Player ratings... Leicester: Schmeichel (8), Albrighton (6), Amartey (7), Soyuncu (8), Thomas (7), Ndidi (6), Choudhury (6), Dewsbury-Hall (7), Tielemans (7), Barnes (8), Vardy (6).



Subs: Iheanacho (7), Lookman (6), Mendy (n/a).



Leeds: Meslier (6), Ayling (6), Koch (7), Struijk (7), Firpo (6), Dallas (7), Klich (6), Raphinha (6), James (7), Harrison (7), Rodrigo (6).



Subs: Gelhardt (6), Forshaw (5), Roberts (n/a).



Man of the match: Kasper Schmeichel

Leeds continued to dominate after the interval as Leicester needed Schmeichel to keep the scores level. The Denmark international was alert to keep out Rodrigo's near-post header and then he made himself big to deny Raphinha from close range.

However, after all the Leeds pressure, they fell behind in the 67th minute against the run of play.

In what was Leicester's first real threatening move of the half, Barnes exchanged passes with substitute Kelechi Iheanacho before coolly slotting across Meslier with a first-time finish.

Image: Harvey Barnes scores for Leicester City

Barnes loves a game against Leeds... Harvey Barnes has scored in five consecutive league appearances against Leeds United (one for West Brom, four for Leicester). He has scored more league goals against Leeds (5) than any other club.

It proved to be the only goal of the game and after victory, Leicester move sit 12th in the Premier League table after a third straight win. Meanwhile, it will be a frustrating journey back to Yorkshire for Marsch and his side following an improved performance. However, the defeat deepens their relegation troubles as Leeds sit just two points above the drop zone having played more games than all the sides around them.

Marsch: 'A big first step for Leeds'

Image: Jesse Marsch (right) and assistant manager Franz Schiemer

Despite the defeat, Marsch saw plenty of positives from his side and he chose to keep his squad out on the pitch at the King Power Stadium, getting them in a huddle to tell them how pleased he was with the performance.

"I have a fresh perspective," Marsch said. "I look at the faces on the team and obviously they are disappointed because they know they have played well and deserved a result.

"After four days together and to have changed a lot of the tactics, I am really proud of the group to have stayed so stable at the back, not to have given much away and to have controlled so much of the match.

"I saw we had the lion's share of chances and shots, with a bit more calmness we will find goals.

"They are getting to know me, we are getting to know each other. To play so well at a tough place to play it doesn't feel right that we didn't get what we deserved but that is sport. 100 per cent something to build on. A big first step for us."

Team news... Jamie Vardy was handed his first Leicester start of 2022. Vardy, who marked his return from a hamstring problem by scoring in Leicester's midweek win at Burnley, replaced Patson Daka while Hamza Choudhury came in for the injured Ricardo Pereira, with James Maddison also missing because of a lower back complaint.



New Leeds boss Jesse Marsch made two changes to his side with Mateusz Klich and Rodrigo coming in for Diego Llorente and Adam Forshaw. Patrick Bamford was named among the substitutes, having been sidelined since early December.

Debut defeat but Marsch has reasons to believe at Leeds

Image: Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch passes on instructions to his team

Analysis from Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

Jesse Marsch was positivity personified after Leeds' defeat at Leicester. While another loss ramps up the intensity in their battle against relegation, the performance on the pitch provided more than enough signs that this Leeds team have the potential to pull away from danger before the season's finale.

Marsch called the display a "big step forward" on what had come before and throughout the contest they were the more threatening side. After a first clean sheet in the opening 45 minutes of an away game since October, they'd recorded eight second-half efforts at goal before Harvey Barnes struck decisively against the run of play for the Foxes. There had been impressive saves from Kasper Schmeichel and missed moments from the visitors.

With Leeds playing a 4-2-2-2 formation and often switching to a front four - in and out of possession - it was clear Marsch has been busy during his four days of training ground time. Those patterns of play and ideas will become even more effectively executed over the coming weeks.

While the sight of the fast four forwards Dan James, Raphinha, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo running at the Leicester backline was a worrying one for Leicester's defenders, there is also the prospect of Patrick Bamford returning to fitness. The fit-again striker didn't make it off the bench at the King Power but it is tempting to suggest this game could have gone the other way if Leeds had a finisher of his ability on the field.

A post-match huddle in the centre circle saw Marsch issue a very public backing for the efforts of his team in defeat on Saturday. Platitudes without points at this stage of the season don't count for much - but with some favourable fixtures coming up, Leeds' supporters can take encouragement from the start to the post-Bielsa era.

Man of the match Schmeichel key to Leicester's win

Image: Premier League captains wore armbands of the Ukraine flag

A real positive for Marsch will have been the chances his side created at Leicester. They caused the home defence plenty of problems as they racked up 19 opportunities, but they found Schmeichel, who was named man of the match, in inspired form.

He was called into action early in the game as he denied James and Harrison with good saves, but the key moments came after the break.

Kasper has made a lot of great saves. He had one save virtually two yards out, he is a very good shot stopper and a good keeper.

With the score still 0-0 and Leeds piling the pressure on Leicester, Schmeichel produced two outstanding stops, the first of which showed smart reactions to keep out Rodrigo's header.

The big moment of the game came when the Denmark international made himself big in trademark style to deny Raphinha, who must have thought he had a tap in from a couple of yards out.

Barnes's strike may have proved to be the difference between the two sides in the end, but Schmeichel's display was decisive in his side's snatch and grab win.

Rodgers praises Leicester's spirit

Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers admitted his side will play better this season but praised the mentality and spriit of his players after they battled to a hard-fought victory against Leeds.

"It tells you everything about the spirit of the team," Rodgers said.

"We will play better this season, but we have showed a real resilience and a tough mentality, and that's important in the Premier League.

"The players have been quite good but not had the performances they deserved. But I feel we are getting to that spirit and cohesion we have had during most of my time here."

All five managers who have faced Brendan Rodgers in their first Premier League match have lost – Ronald Koeman in August 2014 with Southampton, Hayden Mullins in December 2019 with Watford, Paul Heckingbottom in March 2021 with Sheffield United, Bruno Lage in August 2021 with Wolves and Leeds United’s Jesse Marsch today.

Opta stats: Leicester's resurgence continues…

Leicester City registered consecutive Premier League wins for the first time since October, while they have kept back-to-back clean sheets for the first time since February 2021.

Leeds United have suffered five consecutive league defeats for the first time since April 2015 in the Championship under Neil Redfearn.

Leeds have failed to score in three consecutive league games for the first time since March 2021 - their 19 shots today produced a combined expected goals value of 1.95, their most in a league game without scoring since June 2020 against Cardiff (2.07 xG from 17 shots).

They also haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 13 league matches, their longest run without a clean sheet since a 14-game run between March and August 2016.

Leicester will next take on Rennes in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League on Thursday March 10 at 8pm, before returning to Premier League action to face Arsenal on Sunday, March 13 at 4.30pm, live on Sky.

Leeds will next play Aston Villa in the Premier League on Thursday, March 10 at 7.45pm.