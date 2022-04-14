Download the Sky Sports App: Premier League goals, F1 race control and more at your fingertips

The Sky Sports app is the place to get the biggest and latest sports news stories, live blogs, updates on live goals as they go in and all the video highlights of the Premier League, Championship and much more.

Whatever your sport is, we have dedicated sections for Football, Formula 1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Rugby Union, Rugby League, Tennis, NFL, NBA, Darts, GAA, Netball, Racing and Other Sports.

Logging in to the app with a free Sky iD is really simple, and once you've signed in, you can access the following, and more...

Sky Sports on the go!

If you have Sky Sports at home, you can stream all of your favourite events, including 128 Premier League matches from the Live TV section, which includes all Sky Sports channels:

Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports Football

Sky Sports Cricket

Sky Sports Golf

Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports Action

Sky Sports Arena

Sky Sports News

Sky Sports Mix

Sky Sports Racing

Please note:

The Live TV feature and selected Video on Demand content is only available in the UK and Ireland. Additional mobile network and/or WiFi charges may apply.

My Sky Sports

Use our 'My Sky Sports' section to create a personalised home page featuring your favourite sports, teams, sports stars and, of course, Sky Sports' peerless roster of experts.

You can select 10 favourites - and you're no longer limited to clubs.

You can now also select your favourite players, drivers, athletes and experts from a range of sports. There are more than 300 options!

But remember, you will need to log in to enjoy this great new feature.

The Sky Sports mobile app will keep you up to date with the latest news from your favourite sports.

Once you have updated to the latest version of the app, you can filter Sky Sports' notifications to suit your needs.

Find out more here

Watch PL highlights and clips for free on the Sky Sports app

You can watch highlights of all Premier League games with Sky Sports for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

We'll bring you highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app for the majority of games shortly after full-time.

The highlights of games kicking off at 12.30pm and 3pm will be published at 5.15pm that day.

You'll also be able to watch in-game goals from Sky Live games in our match blogs and on Twitter, and you can catch Premier League highlights on our Sky Sports Football YouTube channel and Sky Sports Football Facebook page.

Enhanced stats while watching live Premier League

Plus, football fans are in for an extra special treat because as well as in-game goal clips for Sky Sports subscribers, our new timeline function for Sky Sports' live Premier League matches allows you to navigate to the match incident you want to watch with a simple swipe.

You can also review match stats while you enjoy the big-match action.

Watch Sky F1 on your mobile phone

It has never been easier to watch Formula 1 on the move thanks to Race Control on the Sky Sports App.

Race Control is available to Sky F1 subscribers on all devices through the Sky Sports app and will broadcast every minute of Formula 1 2022's track action.

To get into the driving seat for the new season, all you have to do as a Sky F1 subscriber is add the Sky Sports App to your phone:

Sky's Privacy Notice explains how Sky uses your information. You can view this notice at: https://www.sky.com/help/articles/sky-privacy-and-cookies-notice

Please read the Terms & Conditions carefully before using the app.

This app supports iOS 10 and above.