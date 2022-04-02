Qatar 2022: Iran captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh says England are the last team he wanted to draw at this year's World Cup

Iran captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh says England were the "last team" he wanted to paired with at this year's World Cup but has vowed his nation will be ready to cause a surprise in Qatar.

Gareth Southgate's side were paired with the former Brighton midfielder's nation, the United States and one of Scotland, Ukraine or Wales in Group B, with England and Iran due to play each other in the second game of the tournament.

Jahanbakhsh, who spent three seasons at the Amex Stadium before leaving for Feyenoord last summer, admits the group will be "difficult" but says Iran will arrive at the tournament prepared.

When asked whether he wanted to be paired with Gareth Southgate's side, he told Sky Sports News: "Not really, to be honest! England was the last team I would have picked, but it happened!

"England could easily have three top teams in the World Cup right now, they're really well organised with the manager. They've worked together for a long time now and they know their strategy.

"Obviously the US are a strong side, they have a good generation now and most of their players are playing in Europe. And we still have to wait for the third team but we need to respect Scotland, Wales and Ukraine a lot. I don't know a lot about Ukraine but the other two teams have made a lot of steps.

"It's going to be very difficult to be honest but we're going to be ready for it, prepared for it and we're going to make our nation proud."

Iran, who have never before faced England, are ranked 21st in the world having topped the Asian qualification groups for the last two World Cup events.

And Jahanbakhsh says those participants who are used to warm winter weather will be better suited to the conditions in Qatar - with the 28-year-old hinting at some surprise results at the tournament.

"On one side it will be a very unique World Cup," he added. "It will be in the winter, for the first time it will be in the Middle East. A lot of people will come together from different countries, cold countries and going to Qatar will make a big difference.

"For African countries and South American ones, it's going to be different in terms of temperature. That's something that teams and organisations will have to prepare well. Some players have difficulty with cold or warm weather but it's the World Cup, you can't have any excuses."

Iran qualified for the World Cup having picked up 25 out of 30 possible points in qualifying, with Jahanbakhsh's side finishing ahead of tournament regulars South Korea, who have world class talents like Heung-Min Son in their side.

"I would say collectively we are a very good team," he said. "We have some good individuals as well but over the last three or four years, we've been on top in Asia so we're well respected there.

"We've got one of the best generations of players in our country ever so I think this team can do our country proud and put us in the history books.

"I think 70 to 80 per cent of our team play in Europe. The combination of younger and older players makes us stronger and we've played together for the last five to six years. That's a good advantage for us and I think we can be well prepared for the World Cup as a team."

Meanwhile, Gary Neville believes the scenario of facing either Scotland or Wales in the Qatar World Cup group stage is one that England would have wanted to avoid.

Speaking from Qatar, Neville believes the November 25 clash with the USA - England's second of the group - is the most difficult game in the opening round of matches for the Three Lions, but says the presence of Scottish or Welsh fans could make life difficult for the Euro 2020 finalists in the Gulf state.

"England would have wanted to avoid a home nation," Neville told Sky Sports News after the draw. "I'm not sure Scotland and Wales would have wanted to avoid it but certainly England. It just brings that complication you don't need. They've always been difficult opponents.

"We know what it means to the Welsh and the Scottish to play against England. That's not being arrogant, it's just that we know it's a huge fixture. It is for England as well but it doesn't seem to carry that sort of dislike that comes with the Welsh or the Scottish fever towards England.

"And then relations at Government level between Iran, England and USA over the last 20 to 30 years have not always been great. So there will be a lot of interest around that game.

"I'm looking forward to the group, they've all got a meaning to them but they are difficult games from an emotional perspective more than a football perspective. That does carry something of a problem for England."