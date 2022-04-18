Harry Maguire exclusive: Hurting Liverpool quadruple bid is not Man Utd's motivation ahead of Anfield clash

Harry Maguire says hurting Liverpool's quadruple bid is not Man Utd's motivation ahead of the clash at Anfield on Tuesday night, live on Sky Sports, but insists they will be out to set the record straight following October's 5-0 defeat at Old Trafford.

United, currently 19 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table, go to Anfield looking to derail their bitter rivals' bid for an unprecedented four trophies, with Liverpool a point behind Man City with just seven games remaining.

But Maguire, who has faced heavy criticism along with several other United players during a disappointing campaign, says giving their fans a night to remember and getting revenge for October's 5-0 hammering, described by the defender as one of the worst days of his career, is driving them.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Maguire said: "I don't think that's part of our motivation [stopping Liverpool's quadruple bid], to be honest.

"I think the motivation is going to Anfield, playing against Liverpool and winning a football match and getting three points for this club and the fans.

"The fans have stuck with us throughout this season, they turn up in their numbers wherever they go, they've been amazing in such a difficult season.

"For us to go to Anfield, perform well and get the three points, it would be a huge moment for us to give to the fans. So I think that's the big motivation for us."

October's defeat signified the chasm between United and Liverpool over recent years - Liverpool scored all five goals in just the first 50 minutes - and performances since have only widened the gap.

Asked if United want to set the record straight following that humbling, Maguire said: "Yeah for sure, like you say that was such a low point, the lowest point of the season, one of the lowest points of my career, and I'm sure the rest of the lads', without international football involved in that.

"You don't need motivation to play in these games. It's such a big rivalry, when you join this club you know the rivalry, it's one of the biggest in the world.

"It's a game we've got to look forward to. We know we're going to have to play at our best to get something, and that's what we've got to prepare for."

Van Dijk: We didn't expect easy, simple win

Maguire's opposite number Virgil van Dijk also reflected on October's 5-0 victory, saying Liverpool didn't expect it to be as easy and simple as it was, but insisting that result is now irrelevant.

He told Sky Sports: "The games that we played over there were always going to be tough, but to come away with 5-0 quite easy and simple was not what we all expected before the game but that doesn't mean we didn't enjoy it as much as we should.

"But that game is out of the way. They made changes after that game so they're in a different mental state at the moment. They're trying to get top four, build towards next season a little bit and we're trying to focus on ourselves and doing everything possible to do it."

Watch the extended interviews with Harry Maguire and Virgil van Dijk before Liverpool vs Man Utd on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League from 7pm; kick off at 8pm