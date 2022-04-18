Football Live On Sky: Liverpool Vs Man Utd

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet
Football 18/04/22 12:21pm

Would any Man Utd players make combined XI with Liverpool?

Gary Neville does not think a single Man Utd player makes it into a combined XI with Liverpool. Is he right?
Football 18/04/22 12:00pm

Rivalry In The Picture: Nev and Carra

Own goals, tough tackles and badge-kissing - Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher relive their classic Liverpool vs Man Utd moments.
Football 18/04/22 12:00pm

From 3,000/1 to 7/1 - how likely is the Liverpool quadruple?

Jurgen Klopp thinks Liverpool's chances of winning the quadruple are "really unlikely" - but is he right? We run the numbers to gauge the true probability.
Football 18/04/22 10:00am

Neville and Carra's toughest Liverpool & Man Utd opponents

Back in 2016, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher chose the best Liverpool and Man Utd players they faced...
Football 18/04/22 12:00am

The best of Liverpool vs Man Utd 'Under the Lights'

With Liverpool taking on Manchester United on Tuesday night, we take a look at all the memorable goals from these two sides, when they've faced each other under the lights.

Features
Image from Bruno Guimaraes lifts Newcastle with 'magnificent' performance as Leicester's set-piece frailty costs them again - hits and misses

Hits and misses: Brilliant Bruno lifts Toon

The making of Erik ten Hag

Neville and Carra's toughest Liverpool & Man Utd opponents

©2022 Sky UK