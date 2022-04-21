Section of Man Utd fans seen taunting Liverpool over Hillsborough disaster during home side's 4-0 win at Anfield on Tuesday; United say they "stand in solidarity with Liverpool" and will "educate fans"; Liverpool fans earlier supported Cristiano Ronaldo after the death of newborn son

Man Utd say they will educate supporters after Hillsborough taunts aimed at Liverpool fans

Manchester United have condemned the behaviour of fans who sang offensive chants about the Hillsborough disaster at Liverpool on Tuesday as "completely unacceptable".

Video footage has emerged of a section of United fans taunting their rivals over the tragedy that claimed 97 lives in 1989 during their 4-0 defeat at Anfield.

United claim they will seek to educate fans, with a club spokesperson saying: "Manchester United stands in solidarity with Liverpool FC and its fans in remembering the victims of the Hillsborough Disaster.

"Offensive chants about the tragedy are completely unacceptable and we will work with our supporters' groups to educate fans on the issue."

The chants came after Liverpool fans had joined in with a minute's support for United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who was absent from the game following the death of his newborn child, as they sang their anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone'.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Anfield crowd shows support for Cristiano Ronaldo following the death of his new-born son with applause on the seventh minute of Liverpool's match against Manchester United

The scenes, and subsequent apology, come just days after Manchester City were forced to apologise after their fans sang during a minute's silence ahead of the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.