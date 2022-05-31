Michael Beale leaves Aston Villa to become QPR head coach on three-year deal

Queens Park Rangers have appointed Michael Beale as the club's new head coach on a three-year contract.

Beale moves to Loftus Road from Premier League side Aston Villa, where he served as assistant manager to Steven Gerrard. QPR have carried out a rigorous process to find a successor to Mark Warburton whose contract expired at the end of the season.

Gerrard has given Beale his blessing to leave Villa Park and take his first job as a number one with the Championship club.

"It's fantastic to be here," said Beale. "I've been looking for the right opportunity and I think I have that now - the right club, the right people, the right ambition and the right support.

"I'm a London boy and know everything this club stands for. This is a wonderful opportunity for me and a really good time for the club as well.

"I've been left a solid platform by Mark Warburton, which I'm obviously pleased about, and that enables me to kick on from here on in.

"I want us to be a front foot and high-intensity team, in and out of possession. I want Loftus Road to be a real cauldron for us - I've been to games here and I know just how much the fans can impact the team on the pitch.

Image: Beale followed Gerrard to Aston Villa from Rangers last November

"We've got a young, hungry team and everyone has their best days in front of them. I'm absolutely excited about working with the players that we already have here.

"The players played in an attractive style last season and now I'm looking to add my stamp to that, so that we can kick on even further."

Sky Sports News understands Villa were always aware of Beale's desire to forge his own career as a manager when he and Gerrard were appointed in November.

QPR were on the fringes of automatic promotion in February but won just three of their final 18 league matches to fall out of play-off contention and finish 11th.

Beale, 41, joined Gerrard and Gary McAllister at Rangers in 2018 before they led the club to a first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years.

Image: Beale has signed a three-year contract at QPR

After ending his playing career at the age of 21, Beale began coaching at Chelsea's academy, working with Tammy Abraham and Dominic Solanke during their rise through the club's ranks.

He then took an offer to join Liverpool's academy, starting with the U16s before becoming coach of the U23s where he first started to work alongside Gerrard, who was working with the U18s at the time.

In January 2017, Beale moved to Brazilian club Sao Paulo, learning Portuguese to be assistant to Rogerio Ceni but they were axed six months later.

Villa finished 14th in the Premier League this season after being in relegation danger when Gerrard was appointed.