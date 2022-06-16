Premier League 2022/23 fixtures, dates and schedule: Manchester City begin title defence at West Ham after Crystal Palace vs Arsenal curtain-raiser

The 2022/23 Premier League season will kick off with Crystal Palace taking on Arsenal on Friday, August 5, before Manchester City begin their title defence at West Ham on Sunday, August 7, with both games live on Sky Sports.

Everton's Saturday Night Football clash with Chelsea on August 6 and Manchester United's Super Sunday match-up with Brighton - which will signal the start of the Erik ten Hag era at Old Trafford - will also be live on Sky Sports on the opening weekend.

Championship winners Fulham begin their Premier League season at home to Liverpool in the lunchtime kick-off on August 6, while newly-promoted Bournemouth host Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest - back in the top-flight for the first time since 1999 - go to Newcastle in the 3pm kick-offs.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will meet their 2021/22 title rivals Liverpool at Anfield on the weekend of October 15 before hosting Jurgen Klopp's side at the Etihad Stadium on the weekend of April 1.

If their race for the crown goes right down to the wire again, City's penultimate game of the season at home to Chelsea could be key, before their final-day trip to Brentford on May 28. Liverpool finish their campaign at Southampton.

Liverpool supporters will also be looking forward to an early-season match-up away to rivals Manchester United on August 20 before going to Goodison Park to face neighbours Everton in the first Merseyside derby on September 3. The Manchester derbies and north London derbies are scheduled for the same weekends of October 1 and January 14, with City and Arsenal playing host in the first meetings.

For the first time ever, the Premier League season will pause after the weekend of November 12/13 for the winter World Cup in Qatar.

The season will restart on Boxing Day - eight days after the World Cup final on December 18 - with fixtures including London derbies Arsenal vs West Ham, Brentford vs Tottenham and Crystal Palace vs Fulham, while Nottingham Forest go to Old Trafford - the site of their infamous 8-1 defeat to Manchester United in their previous Premier League campaign.

There are no games scheduled between Boxing Day until New Year's Eve but, after playing on the final day of 2022, teams will be back in action on January 2, with Chelsea vs Manchester City an eye-catching contest at the start of 2023.

Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2021/22 Premier League season:

August 5

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, 8pm - live on Sky Sports

August 6

Fulham vs Liverpool, 12.30pm

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa, 3pm

Leeds vs Wolves, 3pm

Leicester vs Brentford, 3pm

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest, 3pm

Tottenham vs Southampton, 3pm

Everton vs Chelsea, 5.30pm - live on Sky Sports

August 7

Manchester United vs Brighton, 2pm - live on Sky Sports

West Ham vs Manchester City, 4.30pm - live on Sky Sports

Sunday May 28

Arsenal vs Wolves, 4pm

Aston Villa vs Brighton, 4pm

Brentford vs Manchester City, 4pm

Chelsea vs Newcastle, 4pm

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest, 4pm

Everton vs Bournemouth, 4pm

Leeds vs Tottenham, 4pm

Leicester vs West Ham, 4pm

Manchester United vs Fulham, 4pm

Southampton vs Liverpool, 4pm

