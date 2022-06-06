Jude Bellingham ranks fifth in the world for transfer value | Kylian Mbappe ranks top ahead of Vinicius Junior

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham has a higher price tag than any England team-mate with a valuation of around £115m, according to a new study published by the Football Observatory.

The 18-year-old midfielder featured in England's 1-0 defeat to Hungary on Saturday and pipped Manchester CIty compatriot Phil Foden (£106m) in the global rankings.

Jadon Sancho (£88m), Mason Mount and Bukayo Saka (both £86m) made the 20, with another 15 English players featuring in the top 100.

Image: Phil Foden commands a price tag of £106m, according to the Football Observatory

England full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold (£75m) and Reece James (£71m) are vying for a starting berth in Gareth Southgate's team and return similar valuations, with Harry Kane (£67m) ranking ninth among England internationals.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice (£64m) and Roma striker Tammy Abraham (£61m) feature in the top 50, with Emile Smith Rowe (£53m), John Stones (£52m), Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling (both £50m), Harry Maguire (£45m), Aaron Ramsdale (£44m) and Marc Guehi £43m) landing spots further down the list.

Image: Marc Guehi made his England debut in March

Top 100: Mbappe soars clear | Barca & Man City dominate

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe leads the list with a valuation of £176m, having signed a three-year extension at the club to end speculation he might leave the French champions when his deal expired this summer.

Trailing in the France international's wake is Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior (£159m), who scored the winning goal against Liverpool in the Champions League final, followed by new Manchester City signing Erling Haaland (£131m).

Image: Erling Haaland ranks third on the global valuations at £130.77m - considerably more than the £85m Manchester City paid Borussia Dortmund for his signature this summer after meeting the player's release clause

City team-mates Ruben Dias (£94m) also makes the top 10, as does former City forward Ferran Torres (£94m), who joined Barcelona for £46.3m plus add-ons in December.

Teenage sensation Pedri (£116m) also represents the Catalans among the priciest players in world football, while team-mate and Manchester United transfer target Frenkie de Jong is valued at a cool £96m.

Luis Diaz (£94m) joins the elite after hitting the ground running since joining Liverpool from Porto in January, ahead of Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota (£75m), Alisson Becker (£59m) and Mohamed Salah (£47m).

Excluding players aforementioned, other Premier League stars in the top 50 include Bruno Fernandes, Kai Havertz, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Dejan Kulusevski, Aymeric Laporte and Romelu Lukaku.

Meanwhile, Christian Romero, Rodri, Scott McTominay, Ederson, Martin Odegaard, Kevin De Bruyne, Timo Werner, Gabriel Jesus, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Christian Pulisic, Heung-Min Son and Richarlison all make the top 100.