Manchester United: Christian Eriksen contact made as Erik ten Hag plots Old Trafford rebuild

Manchester United have made initial contact with Christian Eriksen's representatives over a summer move to Old Trafford, Sky Sports News understands.

The 30-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of the month following a short spell with Brentford, though he is thought to be weighing up his options before making a final decision on his future, with former employers Tottenham also interested.

New United boss Erik ten Hag is a long-term admirer of the Danish international and the feeling is that a deal could be done, but, ultimately, it will come down to the player.

The news follows growing unrest from Manchester United fans on social media about the lack of transfer activity so far this summer.

Speaking on Sky Sports News on Monday evening, reporter Dharmesh Sheth provided an update on the goings-on behind the scenes.

"The message I'm getting is there is no panic at Old Trafford," he said.

"United have a strategy about how they are going about their business. Yes, there are significant funds available to Erik ten Hag - but now more than ever, the emphasis is on getting the right players at the right price.

"Under the guidance of [football director] John Murtough, United are using a more streamlined scouting operation with strengthened data analysis."

De Jong, Martinez among list of targets; Wan-Bissaka prepared to fight for place

United remain in talks with Barcelona over the signing of midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dutch football journalist Marcel van der Kraan warns it would be seen as a 'breakdown' if Manchester United fail to sign Erik ten Haag's two main transfer targets - Christian Eriksen and Frenkie de Jong.

The two clubs remain apart in their valuations, but United are still hopeful they can strike a deal and there is growing belief the player wants to come and re-unite with ten Hag - with whom he worked at Ajax.

They will not overpay and have other targets. The feeling is that if United "rushed" into a deal, they would be playing in to Barcelona's hands with regard to fee.

Meanwhile, Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez is a player United are also looking at.

He was a regular under Ten Hag in the last three seasons at Ajax. It is not currently a priority position, but with the possibility of departures, United are doing due diligence in that area.

The club also remain interested in Ajax winger Antony, who is another player Ten Hag knows and trusts.

In terms of departures, talks are ongoing with Nottingham Forest over goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Spanish football expert Alvaro Montero is confident Erik ten Hag will grab his number one transfer target for Manchester United: Frenkie de Jong.

There is still no final agreement as United want a straight loan, while Forest are pushing for an option to buy next summer. There are also discussions over the portion of the wages each club will pay in the loan spell.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is prepared to fight for his place next season but is at the stage of his career where he wants regular first-team football.

A number of Premier League clubs are interested, but there have been no official bids tabled.

United would consider suitable offers - but all parties are relaxed about the situation as he has two years left on his contract. The club hold an option for a further year.