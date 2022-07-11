Sarina Wiegman: England manager hopes record-breaking Euro result will make nation proud

England coach Sarina Wiegman was delighted with both the result and the performance as her side blew away two-times European champions Norway on Monday night, scoring eight goals without reply, but was quick to keep her players' feet on the ground.

The rout continues Wiegman's hugely impressive record as England boss, with the Lionesses only failing to hit the target once in 16 unbeaten games under her stewardship.

She admitted that rewriting the record books with the European championship's biggest-ever victory was not necessarily top of her priority list, but the Dutchwomen was nevertheless delighted with how one-sided the Norway contest was as England booked their place in the knockout rounds as Group A winners.

When asked what pleased her most, she replied: "The great win. But also the way we played and kept playing the way we did in the second half, we were already up 6-0 but we still kept the ball going. I did not expect to win 8-0, absolutely not.

"They changed their shape, but we had an answer for that too. I'm really happy with the performance of the whole team and happy to go into the next round.

"We hope they enjoyed and hope to make the nation proud. We've had two games now, we are trying to play our best game and today we did.

"We were 2-0 up pretty quickly. Then we got momentum so we could play the possession game, but they had a hard time getting pressure on the ball and we just had so much space to score goals. You could really tell that the players enjoyed it, the ones on the pitch and the ones that came on. We saw after the game that the whole team enjoyed it. It was very nice and we will stay grounded."

Beth Mead's hat-trick powered England's ruthless goalscoring display, while Ellen White also registered two goals on a night where England's margin of victory was written into continental history. No team - men or women - had previously scored seven goals at a European championship finals.

Speaking on Mead's contribution, having scored 18 times in 16 appearances under Wiegman, the manager added: "She shoots the ball between the posts and bar and does really well!

"We create chances and sometimes we want to be more ruthless, but Beth is really eager in front of goal. She has done really well. She's had a good season with Arsenal too and she keeps having the form. It's really nice."

Asked if England have lay down a marker as one of the tournament's most-fancied sides, Wiegman concluded: "We have seen some big scores, some very good matches so I don't know. I've seen a couple of very good teams that can play high tempo, lots of power.

"So they might be impressed with this performance, but we've seen our opponents have done really well too, so we can expect some very good games coming soon."

Eidevall: Mead exemplary wide forward

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall hailed Beth Mead's performance as the best by any wide player at Euro 2022 so far, after her hat-trick against Norway helped England secure a quarter-final spot.

In a rampant first half, Mead and White each scored a brace, while Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway also got on the scoresheet as the Lionesses ran riot at Amex Stadium.

Within 41 first-half minutes England had equalled the record for most goals scored by a team in a women's Euro match and Eidevall, who manages Mead at club level, was full of praise.

"England played them to pieces," he told the BBC. "Don't take anything away from Beth Mead. It's the best performance of a wide player at this tournament, and there have been plenty.

"I hope wide forwards are watching this on TV, this is what you need to do to score goals. England looked two or three levels above Norway. I expected an even game, but it was very impressive from England."

