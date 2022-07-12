Josh Doig leaves Hibernian and signs four-year deal at Hellas Verona

Scotland U21 international pens long-term contract at Serie A side Hellas Verona through to summer of 2026; Hibernian recieve over £3m for left-back with add-ons and sell-on fee included in deal
Tuesday 12 July 2022 19:22, UK
Josh Doig has signed a four-year deal at Hellas Verona after deciding to leave Hibernian.
The 20-year-old defender travelled to Italy to complete the switch to the Serie A club and will remain in the country before joining his new Verona teammates for pre-season training.
Hibernian will receive more than £3million for the left-back along with add-ons and a sell-on fee as part of the deal.
The Scotland under-21 international made 78 appearances for the Easter Road side since August 2020 and scored one goal.
Doig was subject to previous interest from the Premier League but last November signed a contract extension at Easter Road until the summer of 2026.
Verona finished ninth in Serie A last season and are now managed by former Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi
Who will be on the move this summer before the transfer window closes at midnight in Scotland on September 1?
Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.