Josh Doig leaves Hibernian and signs four-year deal at Hellas Verona

Josh Doig has signed a four-year deal at Hellas Verona after deciding to leave Hibernian.

The 20-year-old defender travelled to Italy to complete the switch to the Serie A club and will remain in the country before joining his new Verona teammates for pre-season training.

Hibernian will receive more than £3million for the left-back along with add-ons and a sell-on fee as part of the deal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports pundits Kris Boyd and Andy Walker look at how Hibernian will get on during the new season

The Scotland under-21 international made 78 appearances for the Easter Road side since August 2020 and scored one goal.

Doig was subject to previous interest from the Premier League but last November signed a contract extension at Easter Road until the summer of 2026.

Verona finished ninth in Serie A last season and are now managed by former Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi

