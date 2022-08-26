Tottenham to sign £2m young striker Will Lankshear from Sheffield United one year after Arsenal release

Tottenham have agreed a £2m deal with Sheffield United to sign their highly-rated young striker Will Lankshear.

The 17-year-old is set to join Spurs' academy after they blew Brentford out of the water will a hugely attractive offer.

The fee is broken into a guaranteed £1m, plus a further £1m in performance-related bonuses - and the Blades are selling him just a year after he was released by Arsenal.

Brentford had been tracking Lankshear for some time, believing him to have huge potential, and believed they had a deal to sign him before Spurs' late intervention.

Lankshear, who had a year left on his scholarship terms at Bramall Lane, has been banging in the goals since his arrival, including for United's U23s.

He is widely considered among the best - if not the best - striker for his age group in England and joins a Spurs academy already well-stocked in that position with the likes of Troy Parrott, Dane Scarlett and Jamie Donley.

But the club are looking to bring in some of the best youth talent around and Sky Sports News reported last week that they are also interested in 17-year-old Blackburn centre-back Ashley Phillips.

What else do Tottenham want to do before the deadline?

Tottenham are focussing on finding new homes for unwanted duo Harry Winks and Sergio Reguilon, and interest is building in the final week from the likes of Sampdoria for Winks, and Lazio and Fulham for Reguilon.

They have two other players who are looking to get more game time elsewhere in Japhet Tanganga and Bryan Gil - but Antonio Conte has insisted they need to be replaced with quality if the club are to let them leave.

Gil is of interest to Valencia while AC Milan and Nottingham Forest have been enquiring about Tanganga.

Spurs have had an interest in Ruslan Milanowskyi at Atalanta among others as they look for players who can come in and add depth to their squad, which will be fighting across both the Premier League and Champions League this season.

