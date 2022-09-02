Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel backs striker to break No 9 curse and 'create his own history'

Thomas Tuchel has backed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to "create his own history" and break the No 9 curse at Chelsea.

Chelsea completed a £10m Deadline Day deal for Aubameyang, reuniting the 33-year-old with his old Borussia Dortmund boss Tuchel.

Aubameyang scored 79 goals in 95 appearances under Tuchel at Dortmund, before switching to Arsenal in 2018.

The Gabon striker was stripped of the Gunners captaincy by Mikel Arteta in December 2021 amid disciplinary issues however, before moving to Barcelona in January.

Chelsea boss Tuchel joked earlier this summer that his players were scared of the No 9 shirt, with the striker's jersey left vacant after Romelu Lukaku's loan return to Inter Milan.

Image: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will wear the No 9 shirt for Chelsea following his move from Barcelona

Lukaku, Tammy Abraham, Gonzalo Higuain, Alvaro Morata and more have all failed to make Chelsea's No 9 shirt their own.

But Tuchel hailed Aubameyang for having the bravery to take on that challenge.

"Auba is not afraid of the past and what a number means," said Tuchel. "He is ready to fight to create his own history, taking the number nine means he is brave enough.

"Auba from my point of view has always been happy to fight for something and to accept the challenge, so the more challenges he has the better it is."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher believes the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a great deal for Chelsea

Aubameyang said he was returning to the Premier League with "unfinished business", no doubt in a nod to the acrimonious end to his time at Arsenal.

Blues boss Tuchel admitted he will be very happy to see his new striker energised and focused by proving his point.

"If he wants to overcome the No 9 curse, or if he wants to show somebody in London he's better than certain people think he is, then the more the better," said Tuchel.

"Because he's up for that and he's happy. I know him as (being) very focused and in general a person with a very open heart and very happy to be on the pitch every day.

"This is what we wanted, he's a very positive influence on the training group.

"He's up for any challenge, he's happy to be on the pitch to score goals and this is what we want."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was spotted in London on Deadline Day ahead of his move to Chelsea from Barcelona

Aubameyang has arrived at Chelsea with a minor fracture to his jaw, after an attack on his home over the weekend.

The new Blues striker will miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Ham but could return to training next week.

Chelsea are hoping to fit the striker with a protective mask.

"We must make sure that he gets a mask, provide him with a mask to protect his jaw," said Tuchel.

"So we will start to try with a mask from next week."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joins Chelsea, watch his best Premier League goals

Follow every Chelsea game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Chelsea latest? Bookmark our Chelsea news page, check out Chelsea's fixtures and Chelsea's latest results, watch Chelsea goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Chelsea games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Chelsea as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.