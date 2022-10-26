Erik ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Man Utd squad but Raphael Varane out until World Cup

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Manchester United's squad for Thursday's Europa League game against Sheriff Tiraspol, but Raphael Varane has been ruled out until the World Cup.

Ronaldo took part in United training on Tuesday for the first time since being dropped for Saturday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The 37-year-old was punished by Ten Hag for refusing to be brought on as a late substitute in last week's 2-0 home win over Tottenham and for leaving Old Trafford early.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Manchester United's matchday squad for Thursday's Europa League game against Sheriff Tiraspol

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ronaldo and Harry Maguire trained for Manchester United on Wednesday ahead of their Europa League match against Sheriff Tiraspol

However, Ronaldo and Ten Hag have since been in constant dialogue and the United boss says the Portugal captain will be available to face Moldovan side Sheriff.

"Yes, Cristiano will be in the squad on Thursday," Ten Hag said at his pre-match press conference.

"I think we said everything and answered all the questions. He was out for one game and now he is back in the squad as usual.

"It's done. He's back. Let's focus on the game."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player On Saturday, Roy Keane clashed with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Gary Neville over Ronaldo's situation at Manchester United

Ten Hag: Varane out until World Cup

However, Ten Hag also revealed Varane will be out for the foreseeable future after suffering a reported knee injury against Chelsea at the weekend.

The United defender departed that game early and in tears after stretching awkwardly while attempting to challenge Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ten Hag confirmed Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has been ruled out until the World Cup

Ten Hag revealed the France international will not feature for United before the World Cup - which begins on November 20 - but thinks he can still compete in the tournament.

"Raphael Varane isn't in the squad," Ten Hag said. "He will be out, certainly, until the World Cup.

"He will not play in this block for Manchester United. I think he can play in the World Cup, but we have to see how it develops and how his rehab develops."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Manchester United's draw with Chelsea in the Premier League

Man Utd games Varane will miss October 27: Sheriff Tiraspol (H) - kick-off 8pm



October 30: West Ham (H) - kick-off 4.15pm, live on Sky Sports



November 3: Real Sociedad (A) - kick-off 5.45pm



November 6: Aston Villa (A) - kick-off 2pm



November 10: Aston Villa (H) - kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports



November 13: Fulham (A) - kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

In addition to Ronaldo's return, captain Harry Maguire, midfielder Donny van de Beek and right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka are also back in United's squad.

Ten Hag added: "Harry, Donny and Aaron are all in training and preparing for Thursday's game.

"After training [on Wednesday] I will make a decision."

Maguire, who has been out with a muscle injury, started the first two matches of Ten Hag's reign but poor form and subsequent enforced absence have seen him feature just three further times for United.

That has provided a headache for both the Dutchman and England boss Gareth Southgate, who names his World Cup squad in a fortnight's time.

Image: Harry Maguire suffered a muscle injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany in September

"He always will play an important role," Ten Hag said of Maguire. "He was injured.

"I'm happy he is on the way back so now he has to get back into games.

"I understand the interest (about his game time in England) but we especially look at Manchester United.

"We have to get the right results and performances, so that is the main objective I have."

A point against Sheriff at Old Trafford would be enough for United to qualify for the knockout stage of the Europa League.

However, United will be keen on a victory to keep the pressure on Group E leaders Real Sociedad ahead of the final matchday on November 3. That's because if they finish second, they will compete in a play-off round against a third-placed Champions League side.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Christian Eriksen says there is more to come from Manchester United

Manchester United

West Ham United Sunday 30th October 3:00pm Kick off 4:15pm

After Thursday's match against Sheriff Tiraspol, Manchester United return to Premier League action on Super Sunday when they welcome West Ham to Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports; (kick-off 4.15pm).

United's final fixture in the Europa League group stage sees them travel to Real Sociedad on November 3 (kick-off 5.45pm).