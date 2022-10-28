Antonio Conte: Tottenham boss stands by VAR comments and believes it's 'impossible to make mistakes'

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has stood by his comments on VAR after criticising the system for disallowing Harry Kane's last-gasp goal against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Italian was sent off for his protestations after VAR ruled out Kane's stoppage-time winner in the 1-1 draw for offside, with the 53-year-old answering just one question in his post-match press conference as he questioned the honesty of VAR.

Ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Bournemouth, he said: "I haven't changed my mind.

"I think I was very clear after the game what I said and I confirmed what I said. It's simple. My feeling about the situation is the same.

"I repeat that the decision was really wrong."

Image: Conte was sent off for his reaction to the decision and will serve an automatic one-game ban in the Champions League

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Conte was left fuming with VAR following Tottenham's 1-1 draw with Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League and left the post-match press conference after just one question

Asked if VAR is ruining the excitement of football, he replied: "I continue to think it's impossible to make mistakes with VAR. You have the screen, you have the time. It's impossible to make mistakes for these reasons.

"For me, it's impossible to make a wrong decision with VAR. And to keep everyone waiting for five or six minutes means you have confusion in your mind.

"Against Newcastle, it was impossible to see Callum Wilson not block Hugo Lloris. It was so clear. Another big mistake.

"We are talking about situations that are so clear. I hope in every situation to see honesty. To make mistakes with VAR - I don't want to say what I think."

The FA confirmed later on Friday that Tottenham had received a £20,000 fine after they protested the decision to award Newcastle the opening goal in Sunday's 2-1 defeat.

Spurs goalkeeper Lloris collided with Wilson when attempting to deal with a long ball, with the Newcastle striker chipping the ball into an unguarded net.

Tottenham players immediately surrounded referee Jarred Gillett in protest and the decision to award the goal after a VAR check also found nothing wrong left the home side furious.

Why was Kane's goal disallowed?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News explains why Harry Kane's stoppage-time winner against Sporting Lisbon was ruled out by VAR

Kane was behind Emerson Royal when the Spurs wing-back nodded the ball back towards him in the Sporting area. The ball deflected off a defender and dropped in front of Kane, who finished first time to seemingly win the game for the hosts.

However, following a VAR check that took several minutes and left those in the stadium unsure whether Tottenham had indeed sealed their place in the next round, it was determined that Kane was slightly in front of the ball when Emerson headed it in his direction and was therefore offside.

Image: Harry Kane looks dejected as VAR rules out his dramatic winner

October 29: Bournemouth (A) - kick-off 3pm



November 1: Marseille (A) - kick-off 8pm



November 6: Liverpool (H) - kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports



November 9: Nottingham Forest (A) - kick-off 7.45pm



November 12: Leeds (H) - kick-off 3pm