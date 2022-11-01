England Women: Maya Le Tissier and Katie Robinson earn first Lionesses call-ups ahead of friendlies against Japan and Norway

Manchester United defender Maya Le Tissier and Brighton forward Katie Robinson have been handed their first England call-ups for friendlies against Japan and Norway this month.

Jordan Nobbs and Niamh Charles have also been recalled while Lotte Wubben-Moy and Nikita Parris return after only being injury replacements last time.

Euro 2022 hero Alessia Russo is fit after pulling out injured of the last squad, but Arsenal's Leah Williamson and West Ham defender Lucy Parker remain injured, while Demi Stokes, Jess Park and Jess Carter aren't included this time.

Image: Alessia Russo (right) is back after missing out with injury

Aston Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton misses out again having not been picked in an England squad since the Euros amid issues at club level. The 21-year-old has not played for Villa since September 25 and was not in the squad against Chelsea on Sunday.

Head coach Carla Ward made the decision to exclude Hampton on the weekend, confirming after their 3-1 defeat: "Hannah was available. Something happened yesterday, and we decided it was in the best interests of the team for her to stay at home so I did exactly that. That's all I really want to say on the matter.

"I made the decision in the best interests of the team to leave her home and I left her home. I would probably prefer to talk about the 11 who were here."

Hampton made England debut in February, starting a 0-0 draw with Spain in the Arnold Clark Cup.

Image: The England team celebrate winning Euro 2022

The Lionesses will spend the final international camp of the year at the Pinatar Arena football centre in Spain, as they look to close out a memorable year, which featured victory in the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup in February and then stunning Euro 2022 success.

England play Japan on Friday November 11 with kick-off at 7pm followed by a meeting with Norway, who Wiegman's squad met during the European Championships group stage, on Tuesday November 15. Kick-off is again at 7pm.

England Women squad:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Sandy Maciver, Ellie Roebuck.

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Niamh Charles, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Lotte Wubben-Moy.

Midfielders: Fran Kirby, Jordan Nobbs, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Katie Zelem.

Forwards: Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Alessia Russo, Katie Robinson, Ebony Salmon.

'Things have gone from bad to worse'

Image: Aston Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has not been picked for England since the Euros

Sky Sports' Anton Toloui on Hannah Hampton:

"This is the third successive squad Hannah Hampton has missed out on. She was England's youngest member of the Euros winning squad this summer. She was dropped for the first squad afterwards back in September, we asked Sarina Wiegman at the time and she said there was some things Hampton needed to sort out at club level.

"At Villa things have gone from bad to worse, she's only played twice in the WSL this season. She was left out again at the weekend against Chelsea with Carla Ward, the Villa head coach, confirming she wanted her to stay at home. Hampton came down for the game and watched on her own accord.

"It's a sad situation when you think about how close Hampton and Ward are. It was Ward who brought her to Villa from Birmingham where the two were together.

"Hampton is arguably one of the most talented goalkeepers for her age in Europe. Speaking to her privately, I know she has big ambitions about playing Champions League football, securing the position as England's number one.

"She's out of contract at the end of the season and previously you'd have thought she could move to one of those big clubs. But at the moment, she's not getting regular first-team football and that doesn't look like it'll change anytime soon."