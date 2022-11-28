 Skip to content

Manchester City vs Tottenham to be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League

Manchester City vs Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium to be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League on Thursday, January 19 in 2023; Kick-off 8pm. Fixture was originally scheduled in September but postponed due to passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Monday 28 November 2022 16:58, UK

File photo dated 05-10-2022 of Manchester City&#39;s Erling Haaland. FC Copenhagen�s stand-in captain Viktor Claesson admits stopping Manchester City and the �killer� Erling Haaland is the toughest footballing task he has ever faced. Issue date: Monday October 10, 2022.
Image: Erling Haaland will be back in action for Manchester City in December and January

The Premier League fixture between Manchester City and Tottenham on Thursday, January 19 has been selected for Sky Sports coverage.

Originally scheduled in September, the game was postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry Kane wheels away after pulling a goal back for Spurs
Image: Tottenham are in pursuit of a top-four spot in the Premier League

It will now be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League (kick-off 8pm), subject to neither side being involved in an FA Cup third-round replay.

The fixture at the Etihad Stadium will be crucial in the shake-up at the top, with Manchester City currently five points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal, while Tottenham occupy fourth spot and are pursuing a place in next season's Champions League at the very least.

Confirmed Premier League matches live on Sky Sports

December 30

Liverpool vs Leicester - kick-off 8pm

December 31

Brighton vs Arsenal - kick-off 5.30pm

January 1

Tottenham vs Aston Villa - kick-off 2pm

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea - kick-off 4.30pm

January 2

Brentford vs Liverpool - kick-off 5.30pm

January 3

Arsenal vs Newcastle - kick-off 8pm

January 4

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - kick-off 8pm

January 5

Chelsea vs Man City - kick-off 8pm

January 13

Aston Villa vs Leeds - kick-off 8pm

January 14

Brentford vs Bournemouth - kick-off 5.30pm

January 15

Newcastle vs Fulham - kick-off 2pm

Tottenham vs Arsenal - kick-off 4.30pm

January 19

Manchester City vs Tottenham - kick-off 8pm

January 21

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle - kick-off 5.30pm

January 22

Leeds vs Brentford - kick-off 2pm

Arsenal vs Manchester United - kick-off 4.30pm

January 23

Fulham vs Tottenham - kick-off 8pm

Key dates for the 2022/23 season

The Premier League will resume on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.

The Premier League's final day will be Sunday May 28.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.

