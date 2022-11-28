Manchester City vs Tottenham to be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League

Manchester City vs Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium to be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League on Thursday, January 19 in 2023; Kick-off 8pm. Fixture was originally scheduled in September but postponed due to passing of Queen Elizabeth II
Monday 28 November 2022 16:58, UK
The Premier League fixture between Manchester City and Tottenham on Thursday, January 19 has been selected for Sky Sports coverage.
Originally scheduled in September, the game was postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
It will now be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League (kick-off 8pm), subject to neither side being involved in an FA Cup third-round replay.
The fixture at the Etihad Stadium will be crucial in the shake-up at the top, with Manchester City currently five points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal, while Tottenham occupy fourth spot and are pursuing a place in next season's Champions League at the very least.
The Premier League will resume on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.
The Premier League's final day will be Sunday May 28.
Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday June 3.
The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.