World Cup hits and misses: Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate historic victory over Portugal as Cristiano Ronaldo's emotions spill over

Ecstatic Moroccans poured into the streets of cities across the North African country and far beyond on Saturday, waving flags, honking horns and lighting flares to celebrate the national team's historic victory. Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, comparatively, was left in tears.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the pitch in tears after Portugal's 1-0 loss to Morocco

It wasn't quite as Cristiano Ronaldo expected it to go. As he walked out for his final World Cup quarter-final he had to make his way to the substitutes bench instead of taking to the pitch.

Still, he was swarmed by the press as everyone fought to catch a glimpse of his glum expression. This was the 37-year-old's last chance at World Cup glory.

Everyone around the globe was watching, waiting to see if he could match the feat of his perennial rival Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to the World Cup semi-finals with a penalties win over the Netherlands less than 24 hours earlier.

He watched on as his side failed to break down the stubborn Morocco defence and went behind. Portugal needed a moment of inspiration from somewhere. All eyes moved to the bench.

Image: Ronaldo drops to his knees with his hands on his head in despair

After 51 minutes, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos bowed to the pressure and called upon the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. As it so often is, this was another night that Ronaldo wrote his name into the history books, winning his 196th cap for Portugal to equal a FIFA record.

The man for the big occasion was tasked with propelling his country to the last four of the World Cup for the first time since 2006. The stage was set.

Ronaldo had just one sight of goal. He received the ball in the box in stoppage time and the whole crowd held its breath, almost expecting the inevitable.

But just as the rest of his cameo had been, this was another moment of frustration. The angle too tight and the pressure too much from the Morocco defenders. Bono saved.

Things got even more painful for Ronaldo as he watched his close friend Pepe miss a sitter from four yards out deep into stoppage time. He fell to his knees and looked to the heavens.

This isn't how it was meant to go.

Ronaldo left the pitch in tears. The man who has everything must now accept that the World Cup is now certainly out of reach - so too is a goal in the tournament's knockout stages.

To stick the boot in further, Messi marches on.

Ronaldo leaves Qatar without a trophy or a club. What happens next in the final chapter of his illustrious career is anyone's guess.

Zinny Boswell

Image: Walid Regragui has transformed Morocco's fortunes since taking charge in the summer

"They were sensational when it came to defending their box. In terms of hard work, being organised and determined, they were a credit to their country."

Those were the words of Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness to ITV after Morocco made history by becoming the first African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

After stunning 2010 champions Spain in the last 16, you would have been forgiven for thinking Euro 2016 winners Portugal would be a bridge too far for the Atlas Lions.

But if there's one thing to learn from this World Cup of shocks, it's to never write anyone off - especially Morocco.

Even the loss of two key defenders in Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui before the game would not deny them. The departure of injured captain Romain Saiss early in the second half added to their defensive woes, but a display of incredible resilience and resolve deservedly saw them progress to the last four.

Morocco have kept four clean sheets at this World Cup. Back in the summer, they looked in disarray after a heavy friendly loss to the USA, but just one goal conceded in the eight games since Walid Regragui took charge has transformed their fortunes.

"Do not take them lightly", Souness added. "They will not be a different Morocco next time. They will play the exact same way."

Morocco have already made history in Qatar. Don't be surprised if they make even more.

Dan Sansom