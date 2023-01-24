Liverpool favourites to sign Jude Bellingham this summer from Borussia Dortmund, say Sky in Germany

Liverpool remain favourites to sign Borussia Dortmund talisman Jude Bellingham this summer despite competition from Man City and Real Madrid, according to Sky in Germany.

Speaking on the Transfer Show, Sky in Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is "pushing, pushing, pushing" to bring the 19-year-old back to England to enhance his side's midfield.

Bellingham starred for England during the World Cup in Qatar last year and was also shortlisted for the 2022 European Golden Boy award. He has been in fine form for Dortmund in Europe and the Bundesliga, and has scored 10 goals in 23 games in all competitions.

Klopp has already hinted during January that his squad will undergo significant changes this summer, with Liverpool ninth in the Premier League and 10 points off the final Champions League qualification spot, with the midfielder his top target.

"We all think Bellingham will leave this summer, and that there is no chance Dortmund can keep him at this stage," Plettenberg said.

"But he has a contract without a release clause, so the price tag is very high. Dortmund want to have between €100m-€150m for him in the summer.

"There are three targets for him - Real Madrid, Man City and Liverpool. Liverpool are one of the favourites, and Jurgen Klopp is pushing, pushing, pushing for him and says he is his No 1 transfer target.

"Klopp hasn't spoken to Bellingham personally yet, but the conversations have been held with people like Julian Ward. Now they just have to work out who is paying the money."

Klopp has previously talked up Bellingham in public on multiple occasions, and labelled him "exceptional" last month on the back of his World Cup performances.

Analysis: Liverpool can compete financially on Bellingham

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"From a career point of view, maybe it makes most sense for Bellingham to go to Real Madrid later in his career.

"It's not a move he has to make now. From a footballing point of view, I think Liverpool is the perfect move for him in the summer.

"People have asked whether Liverpool could compete if they got into a bidding war with the likes of Man City and Real Madrid, assuming those two would be able to pay more than Liverpool.

"I don't think that's the case. If you look at Man City in recent times, there's been plenty of occasions where they have walked away from deals where they have felt the valuation has been wrong.

"I don't think Real Madrid have more money to spend in the transfer market than Liverpool either. From everything we're hearing, Liverpool is his most likely destination in the summer."