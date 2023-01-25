Watch Liverpool vs Man Utd as part of 11 Premier League games live on Sky Sports in March

Watch Liverpool vs Manchester United, Chelsea vs Everton, Manchester City vs West Ham, Fulham vs Arsenal and more as the Premier League title race hots up live on Sky Sports in March; Watch with a Sky Sports subscription or a Now Sports Pass
Wednesday 25 January 2023 15:13, UK
Liverpool's game against Manchester United will be part of 11 Premier League games live on Sky Sports in March.
One of English football's biggest rivalries will be broadcast live on Sky Sports on March 5, with Man Utd looking to make up for their 4-0 hammering at Liverpool last season when they return to Anfield on Super Sunday.
Elsewhere, with the title race hotting up between leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester City, catch both sides live on Sky during March. Sky Sports will broadcast Manchester City's away game at Crystal Palace on March 11 and will be live from the Etihad Stadium for the visit of West Ham on March 19.
Arsenal's trip to Fulham on March 12 will also be broadcast, while Man Utd's trip to Brighton on March 19, and third-placed Newcastle's games with Wolves (March 12) and Nottingham Forest (March 17) both selected for Sky Sports coverage.
Saturday March 4: Southampton vs Leicester, 5.30pm
Sunday March 5: Nottm Forest vs Everton, 2pm
Sunday March 5: Liverpool vs Man Utd, 4.30pm
Monday March 6: Brentford vs Fulham, 8pm
Saturday March 11: Crystal Palace vs Man City, 5.30pm
Sunday March 12: Fulham vs Arsenal, 2pm
Sunday March 12: Newcastle vs Wolves, 4.30pm
Friday March 17: Nottm Forest vs Newcastle, 8pm
Saturday March 18: Chelsea vs Everton, 5.30pm
Sunday March 19: Brighton vs Man Utd, 2pm
Sunday March 19: Man City vs West Ham, 4.30pm