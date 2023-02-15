Premier League 'disappointed' by VAR errors as PGMOL official Lee Mason stood down

The Premier League says it is "disappointed" with the quality of its own referees' performances in Saturday's calamitous afternoon of VAR mistakes.

The PGMOL has already stood down dedicated VAR official Lee Mason after admitting that "human error" was responsible for incorrectly allowing Ivan Toney's equaliser at league leaders Arsenal to stand, despite Christian Norgaard's clear offside in the build-up.

That goal played a part in reducing the gap at the top of the league to three points, while further down the table Brighton were also denied a goal through another incorrect VAR decision in their game at Crystal Palace, when offside lines were drawn against the wrong defender.

The Premier League made their feelings clear in a statement on Wednesday morning, saying: "The Premier League sets high standards and is disappointed that PGMOL fell below those expectations last weekend. As a result, the Premier League requested that PGMOL review and explain a number of incidents from the recent match round.

"Following discussions with PGMOL, and yesterday's Select Group One review meeting, we support PGMOL's views on addressing these issues to improve performances going forward."

Mason's removal for this weekend's games amounted to his second reprimand of the season - he was also stood down following another high-profile error earlier in the campaign when he disallowed a goal for Newcastle in their home match against Crystal Palace on September 3.

It follows the removal of John Brooks from Monday's Merseyside derby and Wednesday's match between Arsenal and Manchester City.

He had been the lead VAR official during Palace's draw with Brighton, where Pervis Estupinan's goal was ruled out for offside.

Brooks does return to duty but away from Stockley Park, and will instead be fourth official for Aston Villa vs Arsenal on Saturday.

Former Premier League referee, Dermot Gallagher takes a closer look at Brighton's disallowed offside goal against Crystal Palace and puts the mistake down to human error

Referees' chief Howard Webb held a meeting of Premier League officials on Tuesday at Stockley Park after the two high-profile offside errors at the weekend.

"There was a focus on error prevention and a reinforcement of best practice process with the aim of achieving accurate outcomes in an efficient manner going forward," a PGMOL statement read

"We accept mistakes were made and we acted accordingly by calling a meeting and changing match official appointments where appropriate, however, we are encouraged by the way our officials have responded and are confident they will take the learnings forward, always with the aim of delivering high officiating standards for the benefit of the game."

The PGMOL issued a statement on Sunday confirming Webb had contacted Arsenal and Brighton to acknowledge and explain mistakes made in their matches on Saturday.

Former Premier League referee, Dermot Gallagher analyses how VAR, Lee Mason missed Christian Norgaard in an offside position in the build-up to Brentford's goal against Arsenal

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher on Ref Watch:

"The VAR Lee Mason made two checks and they were very comprehensive - it took three minutes.

"He has deemed Pinnock is in an offside position - there's no doubt about that. He's decided because the ball is so high, he cannot head the ball so he's not interfering with play because he's not touched it.

Dermot Gallagher explains and analyses why he believes Tomas Soucek's handball against Chelsea should have been given as a penalty

"Does he impact on a defender? I think the VAR looks at it and he's behind it, so it's difficult. He judges it as not a foul, which is a subjective element.

"He's concentrated on that so much that I think he switches off then. He's forgotten to complete it through.

"It's not panic, but it's 'I've taken three minutes and haven't found an offence, people are going to wonder why I've checked it so often'.

"He then doesn't check the Norgaard offside, and that's where the problem occurred.

"It's a human error bought on by the fact that time is eating away and three minutes are an eternity to a spectator. You can hear them, and that's got to play on his mind.

"He's just closed it off a bit too early."

Former ref Hackett calls for Mason to be sacked

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett has called for VAR official Lee Mason to be sacked for failing to rule out a goal which has dented Arsenal's title challenge.

Hackett's call to PGMOL chief Howard Webb comes amid fresh controversy surrounding the implementation of VAR with Chelsea and Brighton also aggrieved at controversial decisions which went against them.

The former official said in a Twitter post: "Howard Webb is now in charge of the PGMOL. One of the first things he should do is dismiss permanent VAR operator Lee Mason.

"This weekend, Mason lets another referee down by not disallowing the Brentford goal for offside. These are decisions that VAR should get right."