Stewards separate Aston Villa and Arsenal coaches in stands after physical altercation

Stewards were called to the stands at Villa Park to deal with a physical altercation between an Aston Villa analyst and Arsenal coach on Saturday.

The incident happened in the press box after Arsenal scored their third goal in stoppage time in the vital 4-2 win in the West Midlands, having trailed twice in the game.

Sky Sports News understands there was a physical altercation between Arsenal first-team assistant coach Miguel Molina and Aston Villa head performance analyst Victor Manas, with Villa's staff unhappy about how their counterparts had celebrated former Arsenal goalkeeper Emi Martinez's own goal.

Manas is a former Arsenal employee having worked at the Emirates during Emery's time as Gunners boss between 2018 and 2019.

When asked about the incident by Sky Sports News' Gary Cotterill after the game, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: "Anything that happens in the stands, we will look at it and address it if necessary."

When the same question was put to Emery, the Villa boss was not yet aware of the incident. "No, I don't know," he replied. When asked: was it acceptable? "I don't know, I am going to ask."

The Gunners were level at 2-2 going into stoppage time but Jorginho's strike came back off the crossbar and deflected off Martinez into the net to spark wild celebrations on and off the pitch, before substitute Gabriel Martinelli capped the comeback with a fourth on the breakaway.