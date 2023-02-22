Rangers vs Celtic: Viaplay Cup final will be 'fascinating contest'

Andy Walker believes Celtic will go on to clinch the Scottish Premiership title, no matter what happens in Sunday's Viaplay Cup final against Rangers.

Ange Postecoglou's side are nine points ahead of their Old Firm rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership having lost just once so far this season.

Victory over Rangers at Hampden Park on Sunday would see them retain the trophy and secure the first part of a domestic treble.

The Ibrox side are unbeaten under Michael Beale, but Walker believes his former club are favourites ahead of Sunday's game as they have "better players".

"It's going to be a terrific contest," the former Celtic striker said.

"It's always fascinating and compelling when Celtic and Rangers go together, especially now Michael Beale has come in and I don't think he can do much more than what he has done up until now.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic.

"He is unbeaten and has only dropped a couple of points in the league and that was against Celtic.

"I think we will learn a lot at the weekend. I think it will be a tight contest but I think Celtic are favourites.

"If you have Celtic in their best form and put them against Rangers in their best from, I think Celtic have better players and I think they would win.

"The game at Ibrox was a great contest. Celtic started really well but Rangers' response was really good. It did take them a bit of time to start, but I think at Hampden with it being 50/50 (the crowd) I don't think it will faze Celtic at all.

"They are so used to winning trophies time and time again, and there are only a few Rangers players who have the experience of getting the title a few years ago. It is set up to be a cracker, there are match-winners on both sides."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic's only league defeat this season was at St Mirren

"Whoever wins will obviously get a bit of momentum, but even if Rangers win I can't see Celtic collapsing. They have only lost once this season to St Mirren.

"Their response has been a bit like Michael Beale coming in (at Rangers), they are unbeaten since then.

"It would take an almighty collapse from Celtic to give up this league title.

"Whoever wins this on Sunday, there will only be one team that can do the treble. I think that will make it a fascinating contest."

Scottish Premiership & SWPL on Sky Sports

Image: Sky Sports will broadcast the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Women's Premier League

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across skysports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the SPFL, SWPL, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.