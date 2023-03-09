Scottish Premiership: Kyogo Furuhashi's Celtic tally should be higher | Fashion Sakala 'key for Rangers', says Scott Allan

Former Scottish Premiership midfielder Scott Allan believes Celtic could earn a greater return from striker Kyogo Furuhashi as he pinpoints Fashion Sakala as a "key player" as Rangers look to close the gap on their Old Firm rivals.

The Japan international took his goal tally for the season to 25 on Wednesday night with his strike in their 3-1 win over Hearts.

Manager Ange Postecoglou said after the match they "don't use him as well as they should" and Allan agrees, with "the right balance" he would pose an even greater threat.

"He's one of these players that makes your mind up as a midfielder," the former Celtic player told Sky Sports News.

"If you open up, he's on the move and if you play the pass, like the one Aaron Mooy did last night.

"It's a difficult one for Celtic because they play a possession-based game, if they're threading that ball through all the time there's a bit of risk involved.

"It's maybe about finding the balance and Kyogo could maybe be on even more goals than he is already.

"I think when you've got someone of his quality, the players just know if they open up he's on the move and it's up to them to find him."

Sakala's Rangers impact

Image: Fashion Sakala has scored in Rangers' last two league games

Fashion Sakala set up two goals and also scored in Rangers' 4-1 win at Hibernian with manager Michael Beale hailing him as "unplayable".

The 25-year-old has impressed under the new manager with six goals so far this season.

Allan said: "He has been the key player over the last few months, I think Michael Beale is definitely getting the best out of him,"

"He looks a real threat whether that's creating or getting goals now and teams are struggling to find a way to stop him.

"I think, for me, the three in midfield [Todd Cantwell, Ryan Jack and Ryan Kent] Michael Beale will be really happy about last night, they totally controlled the game and I think the fans will be going away from there thinking that's the midfield they'll want to see for the rest of the season."

On midfielder and new signing Nico Raskin, Allan added: "I think he's settled in really well. It was obviously a shock he didn't start in the cup game a few weeks ago but I think him, Jack and Cantwell there's a really nice balance in there with all sorts of attributes so I think that'll be a real positive from a Rangers point of view."

Dundee United have 'reset'

Jim Goodwin believes Dundee United 'have something to build on' after ending a seven losing run with a 1-1 draw at Livingston.

They remain bottom of the Scottish Premiership, three points adrift of Kilmarnock and Ross County.

Allan, who spent two seasons at Tannadice, said: "When you're on that bad a run just stopping the rot gives you a bit of time to reset before the next game.

"They went a goal down and they came back and that point could be very important come the end of the season."

Goodwin dropped captain Ryan Edwards for the match after some defensive errors.

"When there's that much at stake you need to decide what's best for the team and that's obviously what Jim Goodwin's done and they've got a point, it's something to build on," Allan added.

"It's difficult as a player [to be dropped], you're hoping for the next game to put things right so he will be frustrated but when you're bottom of the table you have to get points on the board.

"The foundation is defend properly. Some of the goals they've lost in recent weeks have been really poor. They stopped that last night, but they need to go and win games as well.

