England squad analysis: Gareth Southgate won't be influenced by off-field issues involving Ivan Toney and Kyle Walker

Gareth Southgate won't be influenced by off-the-field issues when he names his first England squad since the World Cup, Sky Sports News has learned - in what could be a big boost for Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

The decision whether or not to include Toney for the start of the Euro Qualifiers is the toughest call Southgate will have to make, before he names his first England squad since the World Cup, on Thursday.

The fact that England's first two matches in Euro qualifying are by far and away their hardest - away to Italy on March 23, then at home to Ukraine three days later - may mean that a few untested players, who are no doubt in Southgate's thoughts, could nevertheless miss out for this camp.

England haven't won any match in Italy since 1961.

Ivan Toney and the strikers

Southgate was at Goodison Park on Saturday to see Brentford's 1-0 defeat to Everton, and Thomas Frank has said, on current form, Toney is the natural understudy to Harry Kane and deserves his place on footballing merit.

"If you look at the performances," the Brentford boss has said, "I don't think you can get past him."

He's scored eight times in his last 11 matches, with Kane the only English striker ahead of Toney's 16 goals so far this season.

However, Toney has admitted to many of the 262 charges that the FA have levelled against him for alleged breaches of football's strict gambling rules - charges which could mean a possible six-month ban from football.

It's in those difficult circumstances that Southgate has to make his selection decision.

When Toney was left out of the squad for Qatar in November, Southgate was adamant it had nothing to do with the FA charges against him.

But Toney - who has spoken of his anger that the confidential matter is in the public domain - has since admitted guilt on a number of the counts.

If Toney misses out, Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins might benefit, as currently the most prolific English striker in the Premier League. He can do no more to catch Southgate's eye, having scored six goals in his last seven matches.

Watkins hasn't added to his seven England caps since scoring against Ivory Coast in a friendly at Wembley 12 months ago.

Kyle Walker and the full-backs

Off-the-field discipline will also be on Southgate's mind when he considers whether or not to include England stalwart Kyle Walker in his latest squad.

Walker is the subject of a police investigation into allegations that he exposed himself in a bar in Wilmslow.

Pep Guardiola has insisted that is a private matter, and shouldn't impact on his football.

Walker has played only four minutes for Manchester City since the incident was reported by a national newspaper.

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell is pushing hard for a recall at left-back, alongside Manchester United's Luke Shaw. Chilwell hasn't featured for England since the 10-0 thrashing of San Marino in November 2021, due to a mixture of injury and poor form.

However, he seems back to his best, and has made eight appearances in the Premier League and Champions League since the start of last month, with an assist and a goal in his last two games.

Ben White's form for table-topping Arsenal would seemingly make him a shoe-in for this England squad. He left the camp in Qatar mid-way through the World Cup, with little public explanation, and his Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is available again.

Shaw, Kieran Trippier, the fit-again Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold are likely to be the other full-backs included in the squad.

James Maddison and the wingers

James Maddison and the wingers

After all the public clamour for James Maddison to be included in England's World Cup squad for Qatar, injury meant he didn't play a single minute.

However, I've been told that Southgate and the rest of the England players were really impressed by his attitude and personality around the camp, despite his obvious frustration. His continued good form in a struggling Leicester side should see him retain his international place.

It will be fascinating to see whether there is a recall for Jadon Sancho who, after missing 20 matches, has looked much sharper, and bagged two goals in eight games since returning to the Manchester United team.

Brighton winger Solly March is in the form of his life, and whilst there is clamour for him to get his first call up (he's never been involved with any England side, at any age group) Southgate's host of options in wide attacking positions mean he is probably going to miss out.

Jordan Henderson and the midfielders

Image: Jordan Henderson missed Liverpool's Champions League second-leg tie with Real Madrid because of illness, but should be in the England squad

Jordan Henderson missed Liverpool's Champions League second-leg tie with Real Madrid because of illness. But he was one of England's best players in Qatar, linking up brilliantly with Jude Bellingham, and so he is sure to be included, if he's healthy.

Southgate will have to make a difficult call on Kalvin Phillips, who was England's player of the year last season, but who has played just 55 minutes of football for Manchester City since Christmas. That lack of game-time means it would be hard to justify his inclusion right now - but it maybe equally as hard for the England boss to leave him out, such has been his traditional importance to this England side.

The ever-reliable James Ward-Prowse is in tremendous form again and will be hoping for a recall. He missed out on the World Cup but has scored six goals and earned one assist since the restart.

It's clear that 18-year-old Manchester City midfielder Rico Lewis is on Southgate's radar, but he may be better suited to a call up for the U21s, in the first instance.

Harry Maguire and the defenders

Image: Harry Maguire has started just one Premier League game since January 3

Harry Maguire, even though he can't get a kick at Manchester United, will be controversially included by Southgate again.

He's started just one Premier League game since January 3.

But his excellent performances in Qatar, despite a crippling lack of game-time for his club back then, have shown Southgate that he can still rely on him for his country, even if he's having a very tough time at Old Trafford. I'd be surprised if he didn't start for England in the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples next week.

Brighton's Lewis Dunk will be hugely disappointed if he's left out again. Only Manchester City, Arsenal and Newcastle have conceded fewer xG than Brighton this season, and Dunk has been hailed by his manager Roberto De Zerbi as "one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League".

Dunk registered his 400th appearance for the club earlier this month, but he has been consistently overlooked by England since his one cap in 2018.