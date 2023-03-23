Sarah Gregorius: FIFPro director says FIFA commitment to equal prize money by 2027 'step in right direction'

FIFA's commitment to award equal prize money at the men's and women's World Cups by 2027 is a "step in the right direction", according to Sarah Gregorius.

But the former Liverpool and New Zealand striker - who is now director of global policy and strategic relations in the women's game for FIFPro, the players' union - said the agreement was not the "final destination" and that FIFA must be held to their commitment.

Gianni Infantino, the FIFA president, announced this month that the global governing body intended to provide equal prize money at the 2026 men's World Cup and the women's tournament a year later.

Gregorius told Sky Sports: "The players made their thoughts and demands very clear and FIFA came to the table and have agreed on terms that the players - and we as FIFPro - can be satisfied with.

"I will point out that it's a step in the right direction - it's not the final destination. The commitment to a pathway to equality is just as important as the equal conditions and the increase in prize money and the share that will go to players in this World Cup."

FIFA's move came after FIFPro sent a letter signed by 150 women's national team players to FIFA in October calling for equal World Cup prize money.

The money on offer at the 2022 men's World Cup in Qatar totalled $440m (£357.1m), whereas the prize pot at the 2019 women's World Cup in France was just $30m (£24.3m).

That number will rise to $110m (£89.3m) for this summer's tournament in Australia and New Zealand, with $40m (£32.5m) also made available for team preparation and to clubs that release players.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gianni Infantino gives his thoughts following his re-election as FIFA president on another four-year term

But the 2023 women's World Cup will include 32 teams - up from 24 four years ago - and Gregorius said the next steps will be about holding "FIFA's feet to the fire".

“I suppose it’s getting all of that enshrined in an agreement and getting it down on paper," said Gregorius. "The devil will be in the detail.

"It’s making sure there is a significant percentage that is guaranteed to players because we know what a difference that will make to all of them.

"Obviously, making sure we can hold FIFA’s feet to the fire on the path to equality. They’ve signalled very good intent but I hope when we get to 2027 we’re making sure we never have to have this conversation again, and that the fight for equality has actually come to an end.”

The 2019 women's World Cup drew a global audience of one billion people but the winners - the USA - were only handed $4m (£3.2m) in prize money, while Argentina, who won the 2022 men's World Cup, claimed $42m (£34m).