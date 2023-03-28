Beth Mead not in England's World Cup plans unless 'miracle happens', says Sarina Wiegman

England manager Sarina Wiegman expects Beth Mead to miss out on this summer's World Cup, saying that unless a "miracle happens" she will not be in her plans for the tournament.

Mead, who claimed the Golden Boot and player of the tournament award when the Lionesses won the Euros last summer, has been sidelined by an ACL injury sustained in November.

Having named a 25-player squad for next month's friendlies against Brazil and Australia, Wiegman told a press conference regarding Arsenal forward Mead: "I had a conversation with her, she's doing well, she's in her rehab, she's doing good, but the World Cup is actually too early.

"So what we said is she's not in our plans now, just really take the time to get back well. But if a miracle happens and she goes so fast, then we will reconsider it - but at this moment, I don't expect that."

It marks a shift from Wiegman, who said in early February that it was too early to plan for a World Cup without Mead in the squad. Wiegman was also reluctant to push Mead on her availability following the death of her mother.

"It's a little early to say," Wiegman said last month. "But I don't want to push it.

Image: Beth Mead won the Golden Boot as England won the Euros last summer under Sarina Wiegman

"She's had so many things going on in her life that I don't want to push it at this moment, and we'll see how her recovery and rehab goes, and then we'll sit down at a point, and that will be very shortly, and then we'll look at the future a little bit.

"But I don't want to look too much forward right now because she just comes from a very hard situation."

Later in February, Mead told Sky Sports News that she was "ahead of schedule" in her recovery from a knee injury and has not ruled out a return at this summer's World Cup.

She said: "Realistically next season is sensible - but I'm not sensible! The World Cup is obviously my motivation. I want to do my best to get to a World Cup.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking in February, Beth Mead says her mum's passing has acted as further motivation in her recovery from injury as she targets a return at this summer's World Cup

"If it's not meant to be, it's not meant to be but it's something for me to strive and reach towards.

"I'm ahead of schedule so far - I want to keep it that way. It's a long injury and there are a lot of ups and downs.

"The rehab is going well. [I'm] 11 weeks post-op, counting down the days.

"It's going very slowly but it's been good for me to sit down and reflect to look back on the year we've had, the legacy that we've created as a women's team."

Analysis: England will miss Mead, but have vast forward depth

Sky Sports reporter Anton Toloui:

"With just 245 days between the injury and England's first World Cup match it was always going to be tight for Beth Mead.

"Given the closeness between player and coach, it's no surprise the decision has been made quickly and in the best interest of the team.

"Sarina Wiegman will not want a 'will she/won't she' saga dominating the World Cup build-up, while this admission also gives certainty to the players competing for Mead's place.

"England are stacked out wide, with Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Lauren James, Katie Robinson and Jess Park all now likely to go to Australia.

"Wiegman will miss Mead's goals, assists and character but England's forward depth is arguably the best in world football.

"As for Mead herself, she's dealt with setbacks all through her career. The WSL is on high alert for the 'Beth Mead comeback season' coming to a screen and stadium near you in September."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England manager Sarina Wiegman discusses her selection for the Lionesses squad and says there won't much change between now and the World Cup

Sarina Wiegman has handed recalls to Hannah Hampton and Esme Morgan while uncapped Lucy Parker also returns to the fold as the Lionesses prepare for back-to-back fixtures against Brazil and World Cup co-hosts Australia in April.

Twice-capped Aston Villa goalkeeper Hampton returns for the first time since last summer's Euros triumph.

Manchester City defender Morgan won her three senior caps last October and November, while fellow defender Parker, of West Ham, is the only uncapped member of the 25-player squad.

Dropping out from February's selection are the injured Emily Ramsey along with Lotte Wubben-Moy, Katie Zelem and Ebony Salmon.

Chelsea forward Fran Kirby continues to be absent as she recovers from a knee injury, while Bethany England also misses out despite scoring six goals since joining Tottenham from Chelsea in January.

England squad in full

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Sandy MacIver, Ellie Roebuck, Hannah Hampton

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Lucy Parker, Leah Williamson

Midfielders: Laura Coombs, Jordan Nobbs, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh

Forwards: Rachel Daly, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Jess Park, Alessia Russo, Katie Robinson

The group stage will begin on July 20 and run over a two-week period finishing on August 3 and see group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.