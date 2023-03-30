Premier League: 'Significant changes' as clubs agree on new ownership rules including human rights abuses

Individuals found to have committed human rights abuses will be unable to be an owner or director of a Premier League club under new rules.

Human rights abuses, based on the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020, will now be one of a number of additional "disqualifying events" under a beefed-up owners' and directors' test (OADT).

The league also now has the power to block people from becoming directors where they are under investigation for conduct that would result in a "disqualifying event" if proven.

The Premier League has faced strong criticism in the past from Amnesty International in particular for allowing Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) to lead a takeover of Newcastle, despite the country's appalling human rights record.

The Premier League will conduct due diligence to ensure those in current roles at clubs remain in compliance with the owners' and directors' test following the changes.

Under the new rules approved by clubs on Thursday, a person or a company being subject to Government sanctions is now also a disqualifying event, while the range of criminal offences which could result in disqualification has been extended to include offences involving violence, corruption, fraud, tax evasion and hate crimes.

The league has also voted to widen the group of regulatory authorities where an existing suspension would result in disqualification, to now include the Charity Commission, the Financial Conduct Authority, the Prudential Conduct Authority and HMRC.

New 'Disqualifying Events' added to the OADT:

A new Disqualifying Event for individuals/companies subject to Government sanctions

A new Disqualifying Event for human rights abuses, based on Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020

Extending the list of criminal offences resulting in disqualification, to include offences involving violence, corruption, fraud, tax evasion and hate crimes

Extending the list of regulatory authorities, suspension from which will result in disqualification, to include the Charity Commission, FCA, Prudential Conduct Authority, HMRC and Gambling Commission

Broadening the scope of the insolvency provisions, to enable the League to take action against individuals involved in previous insolvencies in a wider range of circumstances

A new power for the League to stop those who wish to become 'Directors' where they are under investigation for conduct that would result in a 'Disqualifying Event' if proven.

'Significant changes - PL has listened to criticism'

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"These are significant changes because, on the face of it, it's now going to be harder to pass the owners' and directors' test. The test has been criticised a lot in the past. People have said it's toothless and it should be a lot more difficult.

"It's worth pointing out that annual checks are made, so it's not a case of taking the test once and passing it, meaning you can remain an owner and director forevermore. No, you will be checked out every year.

"We'll also get a lot more information about who is taking the test and why they may have failed, so the Premier League are trying to be a lot more transparent.

"Also, when it comes to takeovers, they say there will be greater clarity and transparency over the due diligence to be conducted by the league.

"These measures come into immediate effect, so in terms of Manchester United's takeover, it should be a lot more transparent and we should have a lot more information from the Premier League than we have done in the past.

"The Premier League will say they've listened to criticism of the owners' and directors' test and have reacted unanimously."