Wrexham vs Notts County: The biggest game in National League history with both sides on 100 points

Imagine a title race where two teams both have 100 points each, have scored over 200 goals between them, but only one will win automatic promotion. That is a reality for Wrexham and Notts County - and now they face each other.

The race for the EFL has never been closer - the calls for three clubs to be promoted into League Two have never been louder. On Easter Monday, over 10,000 supporters will fill the Racecourse Ground for what many are calling the biggest game in non-League history when Wrexham host leaders Notts County.

The two sides have traded top spot throughout, setting new standards week by week. Both have netted 106 goals, beating the previous league record of 103. Wrexham have equalled the most wins with 31, another record that each side will surpass. They are six points away from breaking Crawley's record total of 105.

There is so little to separate two clubs desperate to end their Football League absence. Wrexham have been in non-League since 2008. Notts County became the first founding member of the League in 161 years to drop out when they were relegated in 2019. Something has got to give in their top-of-the-table clash.

"How exciting is it to have big players, players that are in incredible form, with Hollywood owners and a famous club in Notts County?" said Notts County boss Luke Williams, whose only previous experience in management ended with relegation to League Two with Swindon in 2017. "There are a lot of ingredients there for a great story and great theatre."

Wrexham already blinked first on Good Friday, seeing their 28-game unbeaten run come to an abrupt end with a 3-1 defeat at FC Halifax Town. Their last defeat was in October against, you guessed it, Notts County.

Meanwhile, their title rivals moved top on goal difference with an ice-cool 3-0 victory over Wealdstone to raise the stakes on Monday's fixture. Wrexham, though, have played a game less. Typically, the title race is in both of their hands.

Image: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney became joint-owners of Wrexham in February 2021

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have not only increased the profile of the club through their 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary but also the non-League game. They have ploughed millions into the playing budget to create a squad good enough to challenge for the title in League Two and into improving the Racecourse Ground.

"In our recruitment, we worked very hard to bring the right people into the club," said Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson, who has negotiated 27 news deals since being appointed in 2021. "People like Elliot Lee, Jordan Tunnicliffe, Ben Tozer and a whole group of players who could wear the armband and are very mature in the way they go about their business. And that spreads."

Their financial outlay demands promotion, the pressure is greater on them. The mere presence of the co-owners can be a distraction.

"Mentality and being relentless - and all those words - enjoying the exposure the club's got, when the owners come over making sure the lads enjoy that, but making sure it doesn't knock us away from our focus," said Parkinson, the former Sunderland, Bolton, Bradford and Charlton manager. "The standards in training have been really good. There is a real drive and determination in the group."

Wrexham will play a pre-season match with Manchester United in the United States this summer

County are not short of change either, although their owners, Danish brothers Alexander and Christoffer Reedtz, have used their analytics company Football Radar to sign snap-up talent such as Ruben Rodrigues since taking over the club in 2019. The attacking midfielder, 26, joined in 2020 from Netherlands second division side FC Den Bosch and has scored 17 league goals this season.

But their best investment has been the £50,000 they forked out for Gateshead striker Macauley Langstaff. The 26-year-old has broken the National League record for most goals in a season with 41 - and he does not take penalties. Erling Haaland eat your heart out.

Langstaff netted 28 times for Gateshead last season yet in just 2020 he was released by York following spells on loan at Bradford Park Avenue and Blyth Spartans. Now, he is the hottest property outside of the EFL since Jamie Vardy.

Image: Paul Mullin has been banging in the goals for Wrexham this season

Wrexham have their own goalscoring sensation, of course. Paul Mullin has 34 league goals - 43 in all competitions including four hat-tricks. Notts County fans are quick to point out he is on penalties. Mullin top-scored in League Two in 2021 as Cambridge won promotion, but sacrificed his league status for the Wrexham revolution.

Then there is Ben Foster, who sacrificed his retirement to sign last month. An injury to Wrexham stopper Rob Lainton lured the former Manchester United and England goalkeeper back into the game.

Notts County are still mourning the sudden death of chief executive Jason Turner less than two weeks ago. Tributes were paid to him at their game on Good Friday and the club are determined to honour his legacy with promotion.

The runners-up in the National League advance into a home play-off semi-final tie along with the third-placed club, while fourth plays seventh and fifth takes on sixth in the quarter-finals.

Ben Foster confirms he has come out of retirement to play for former club Wrexham, here is a look back at his EFL Trophy victory with the club back in 2005

How do Parkinson and Williams feel about potentially not lifting the title?

"We were talking quite frankly in a team meeting that I don't think there has ever been a player on an open-top bus sulking because they didn't win the title," said Williams.

"While, of course, we have a burning desire to finish top, our ultimate goal is to get promoted. We have two wonderful opportunities to do that. We are in touching distance of the number one spot and then we are guaranteed an opportunity to progress through the play-off system. We have to look at it this way."

Parkinson said: "Neither team wants to be in the play-offs, it's as simple as that. The aim is to finish the job off. If we did end up in the play-offs, we'd deal with it when that comes along. We've put ourselves in a great position and now everyone is geared up to finish the season in a very strong way."