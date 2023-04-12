Champions League hits and misses: Pep Guardiola says Bernardo Silva is one of the best he has trained while Joshua Kimmich deserved better

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he is emotionally 'destroyed' after his side's emphatic 3-0 victory against Bayern Munich

Pep Guardiola did not need to reveal afterwards that he had been left 'emotionally destroyed' following Manchester City's 3-0 first-leg win over Bayern Munich. Just watching his contortions on the touchline at the Etihad Stadium was enough to make that clear.

Every time the ball made its way into the vicinity of the City penalty box, Guardiola sank to his knees in supplication. This competition has given him his biggest moments in football but it has also taken away - taking a lot out of him. That next triumph is long overdue.

Guardiola does not need to say how much he wants it. He has reached the acceptance stage, rationalising his struggle to lift the trophy with talk of how everyone from Jack Nicklaus to Michael Jordan has had to lose many more times than they have won.

Guardiola does not need to say how much he wants it, but it is obvious. And while he does not want to jinx it, stressing that Bayern remain a strong opponent and that this tie is not over, it is clear that he has the players and he has the team, in form and in simpatico.

Accusations of overthinking team selections and tactics may never go away, certainly not before success in Istanbul in June. But Guardiola did not need to deviate far from the plan to beat Bayern. He may have been destroyed. His team are destroying the opposition.

Adam Bate

Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring City's second goal against Bayern Munich

Bernardo Silva's performance drew special praise from Pep Guardiola. The Portuguese scored the second goal, tormented the Bayern defence and also did an important defensive job in controlling the attacking forays of Bayern left-back Alphonso Davies.

"He is a player who you say is going to play in that position and you do not have to say anything else," said Guardiola.

"I have been lucky to coach some very good players for Barca and Bayern. He is one of the best players I ever trained in my life, ever. He is something special as a football player.

"Bernardo is a football player, he can play everywhere because he understands the game perfectly and every action with and without the ball.

"When Davies starts to go you cannot stop, Bernardo has the ability to read the positions, give us an extra pass. He is so important in these types of games, he can play holding midfielder. He is so, so important and lately he is scoring goals, which he lacked a little bit. Now he is being decisive."

Adam Bate

Twice Manchester City have had difficult knockout games at home, twice Julian Alvarez came on to make the difference.

City were locked in a tense battle against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night but the tie swung on, not Dayot Upamecano's error, but Kevin de Bruyne's withdrawal for City's World Cup winner.

Alvarez entered the field on 68 minutes in a period where Bayern were knocking on the door for an equaliser. Eight minutes later, City were 3-0 up.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jay Bothroyd describes the moment Bernardo Silva doubled Manchester City's lead in their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich

The Argentine came on as City moved to a 4-2-4-style set-up - and that four-person attack helped force Upamecano into a fatal error as they pressed a goal kick to create their second goal.

Five minutes later, Alvarez forced Yann Sommer into a big save as the pressure grew. Two attacks after that, the City substitute whipped in a brilliant ball from a short corner to John Stones, who teed up Erling Haaland's close-range finish with a header.

Alvarez had the exact same impact when he came off the bench in City's FA Cup win over Arsenal back in January, arriving with the scores locked at 0-0 and creating pressure with that four-pronged attack to grind the Gunners down.

It just goes to show that, even with the grandeur of 45-goal striker Erling Haaland, Alvarez can still make an impact.

Sam Blitz

Joshua Kimmich was cool on the ball, ferocious in the challenge and understood when to be brave and when to play safe. Everything some of his Bayern Munich team-mates were not on Wednesday night.

The German midfielder set the tone for what first looked like a solid start to the Champions League tie for the Bundesliga champions.

His passing over the top of the City defence was a joy to behold while he came to the rescue to deny two clear chances for Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva.

Yes, Bayern went in 1-0 down at the break but, as many in the Bayern camp have claimed, Rodri's goal was hardly one they can stop.

"It was not necessary that we have a result like this. It's tough for us, really difficult," he told reporters after the game. The way Bayern capitulated with 20 minutes to go would have frustrated Kimmich more than most.

And without him and Yann Sommer, Bayern would be humiliated. Kimmich would be a fantastic addition to any Premier League team. Surely someone will try their luck on a mercurial talent?

Sam Blitz