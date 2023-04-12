Sadio Mane punched Leroy Sane in bust-up after Bayern Munich's defeat to Man City

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane punched team-mate Leroy Sane in the face after Tuesday's Champions League defeat at Manchester City.

Sky Germany report that Sane's lip was bleeding after the altercation and the two players needed to be separated by their fellow team-mates in the dressing room.

The duo were seen on the pitch arguing in the latter stages of the match on Tuesday night, where City beat the German champions 3-0 at Etihad Stadium in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final first leg.

After landing back in Munich, Mane, who was a substitute for the tie, was picked up privately from the airport while Sane took the team bus.

Bayern Munich have not commented on the incident.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he is emotionally 'destroyed' after his side's emphatic 3-0 victory against Bayern Munich

Pep Guardiola revealed he was "emotionally destroyed" after Man City's 3-0 win over Bayern Munich - a game Thomas Tuchel felt his side didn't deserve to lose.

Rodri's curling shot from distance in the first half gave Guardiola's side the lead against the German champions before Bernardo Silva headed in a second after the interval and Erling Haaland completed the scoring as City put one foot in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Asked for his thoughts on a 'comfortable' win, Guardiola replied: "It was not comfortable at all. I am emotionally destroyed! I have 10 more years today. It was such a demanding game.

"For 55 to 60 minutes, it was a tight game, for parts they were better than us.

"From the start of the second half, they were better. We could not control them. But we adjusted something and we were better. It is an incredible result. But we have to do something in Munich at a little bit better not to suffer too much. We will try to do it.

"I have been there many times. I know this team is special. To knock out these top teams you need two top games not one."

Despite the one-sided scoreline, Bayern boss Tuchel, who was taking charge of just his third game after replacing Julian Nagelsmann, felt his side were unlucky to lose the game.

"This does not feel like a 3-0 but it is a 3-0 and it is a huge, huge task now to turn this around. We are realistic but we will not give up," said Tuchel afterwards.

"It will not be over until we are in the shower."

Tuchel pointed to the opening goal of the game from Rodri as evidence of his team's misfortune.

"If City gets this sort of goal it gets really, really difficult," said the Bayern boss.

"The reaction was great during the first half. In the second half, it was even better. In the period where the goal could give us a huge boost of confidence, the opposite happened."